Over half of IT leaders mull Brexit contingency plan

Increasing Brexit confidence has been noted, but IT leaders are still concerned about the potential challenges up ahead.

It has been revealed that a significant percentage of IT leaders continue to lack confidence when faced with the prospect of Brexit challenges.

A substantial 58 per cent of IT leaders in the UK are engaged in scenario planning in the run up to Brexit, figuring out long term plans to manage the changing landscape of the future.

Combining with this finding, two in five IT leaders have said they are not confident that they will be prepared to tackle Brexit related challenges.

These findings have been revealed by Coeus Consulting, also discovering that IT leaders practicing cost transparency are set to be best equipped to manage potential external challenges like Brexit and GDPR.

James Cockroft, Director at Coeus Consulting, said: “This survey clearly reveals that cost transparency is a pre-requisite for IT leaders with aspirations of being a strategic partner to the business. Those that get it right are better able to transform the perception of IT from ‘cost centre’ to ‘value centre’ and support the constant demand for business agility that is typical of the modern, digital organisation. Only those that have achieved cost transparency in their IT operations will be able to deal effectively with external challenges such as Brexit and GDPR.”

The report states that 100 per cent of IT leaders presenting a high degree of cost transparency are on company boards, providing a formidable position of influence. Highly cost transparent IT leaders were also found to be seven times more likely to connect IT performance to genuine business outcomes, a link that many enterprises are failing to make.

Despite these benefits presented in the report, it was also revealed that 88 per cent of respondents were unable to demonstrate cost transparency to their organisations, limiting their access to the associated enhanced performance.