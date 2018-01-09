Harman ignites next level connectivity for smart cars

An “intelligent platform”, based on machine learning, will facilitate deployment of pre-built algorithms.

HARMAN International, a subsidiary of Samsung, has rolled out an update of its cloud-based platform to deliver over-the-air (OTA) updates for automotive OEMs.

Known as HARMAN Ignite, the platform is used by 29 OEMs around the world as a cloud-connected solution for developing, managing, securing, operating and monetising in-vehicle applications and services.

The updates will support further cloud operations in addition to integration with HARMAN SHIELD Automotive Cyber Security Platform to defend vehicles from cyberattacks.

Artificial intelligence will form a major component of the update package, enabling OEMs to deploy multiple voice AI agents such as Samsung Bixby, IBM Watson and Amazon Alexa. An “intelligent platform”, based on machine learning, will facilitate deployment of pre-built algorithms, reducing time and expense needed for capability upgrade.

Roger Lanctot, director of automotive connected mobility at Strategy Analytics, said: “HARMAN Ignite offers opportunities for a greater number of third-party application companies to partner with OEMs to get a piece of the connected car and autonomous car market with in-vehicle services.”

An OBD-II dongle integrated with Ignite forges connectivity enabling media delivery, vehicle tracking, diagnostics and enterprise analytics as part of the SmartAuto component of the update suite. Business opportunities proliferate with the Nexshop Automotive Retail Suite analytics solutions for automotive dealers – its USP being improved CX through personalised promotions based on data analysis.

The Samsung offshoot is the parent company of AKG, Lexicon and Revel, with its software services driving billions of mobile devices around the world. Tuesday’s release follows a collaboration deal with IBM G+D Mobile Security and Irdeto, to present a multi-vendor automotive cybersecurity solution for OEMs and fleet managers announced on September 13.

HARMAN CTO Sanjay Dhawan said: “With the next generation of HARMAN Ignite, we put an emphasis on redefining and disrupting the current cloud ecosystem.

The HARMAN Ignite platform brings a piece of the connected car market to all types of companies looking to deliver in-vehicle services and applications.”