HCL Technologies $1.8 Billion IBM Product Acquisition, Launches New Software Division

Company Launches HCL Software business unit to operate the enterprise software offerings

HCL Technologies, the Indian IT services multinational, has closed its acquisition of $1.8 billion worth of IBM products and announced the launch of a new division called HCL Software that will operate the assets. HCL takes full ownership of the R&D, sales, marketing, delivery, and support for the following six companies.

Appscan for secure application development

for secure application development BigFix for secure device management

for secure device management Unica (on-premise) for marketing automation

(on-premise) for marketing automation Commerce (on-premise) for omni-channel eCommerce, Portal (on-premise) for digital experience

(on-premise) for omni-channel eCommerce, Portal (on-premise) for digital experience Notes & Domino for email and low-code rapid application development

for email and low-code rapid application development Connections for workstream collaboration.

The acquisitions were announced in December, and came as IBM pushed through an asset disposal programme ahead of its own $34 billion acquisition of Red Hat (signed off last week by the European Commission).

Sitting under HCL’s “Products and Platforms” unit, HCL Software has delivered more than 340 partner releases and more than 90 HCL releases, including products like Informix 14.10, Domino 10, Workload Automation 9.5, HCL said.

“We are excited for the next phase of the HCL Software Business Unit and are confident that these products will see good growth trajectory backed by our commitment to invest in product innovation coupled with our strong client focus and agile product development,” said C Vijayakumar, President & CEO, HCL Technologies.

“In addition, we see tremendous potential for creating compelling ‘as-a-service’ offerings by combining these products with our traditional IT and next gen services,” he added.

Darren Oberst, Corporate Vice President and Head of HCL Software, added in a release shared late Monday: “Our customers will be the ultimate beneficiaries, and we look forward to collaborating with them. We are also pleased to welcome the IBM employees who are joining HCL Technologies.”

HCL operates out of 44 countries and reported revenues of $8.6 billion for the financial year ended March, 2019. It employs 137,965.