VMware Increases Focus on Kubernetes with Purchase of Heptio

VMware have announced that they have signed an agreement to purchase Kubernetes specialists Heptio for an undisclosed amount.

The announcement was made at VMware’s conference for users VMworld in Barcelona, Spain.

Heptio was founded in Seattle in 2016 by two former Google employees, Joe Beda and Craig McLuckie. Heptio’s co-founders together with Brendan Burns were the creators of Kubernetes when they worked for Google in 2014.

“Kubernetes is emerging as an open framework for multi-cloud infrastructure that enables enterprise organizations to run modern applications,” commented Paul Fazzone, of Cloud Native Apps Business Unit at VMware in a released statement.

“Heptio products and services will reinforce and extend VMware’s efforts with PKS to establish Kubernetes as the de facto standard for infrastructure across clouds upon closing. We are thrilled that the Heptio team led by Craig and Joe will be joining VMware to help us guide customers as they move to a multi-cloud world,” he stated.

Heptio Kubernetes

Kubernetes is an open-source system for automating deployment, scaling, and management of containerised applications. In essence, that means it is a way of running online software across a vast array of machines as efficiently as possible.

Craig McLuckie, CEO and co-founder of Heptio commented on the announcement that: “The team at Heptio has been focused on Kubernetes, creating products that make it easier to manage multiple clusters across multiple clouds.”

“Now we will be tapping into VMware’s cloud native resources and proven ability to execute, amplifying our impact. VMware’s interest in Heptio is a recognition that there is so much innovation happening in open source. We are jointly committed to contribute even more to the community—resources, ideas and support.”

Ian Andrews SVP of products and marketing at Pivotal commented that: “Heptio has an incredibly talented team and exciting portfolio of products that will expand and accelerate Pivotal and VMware’s customers’ journey with cloud native software upon closing.”

“VMware and Pivotal have worked together to co-develop PKS which enables enterprises to more effectively build and run modern applications. We are thrilled for Heptio to join VMware and look forward to working with them to drive greater innovation together.”