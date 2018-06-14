Cyber Security Back to Home

“Hey Cortana, Help Me Hack this Laptop”

Increase / Decrease text size
Microsoft learns the lingo faster – speech recognition system more accurate than ever
Previous ArticleMicrosoft Pushing Into Retail Tech
Next ArticleQ&A: Is Legacy Application Support Stifling Innovation?

Favourites

  • Favorite list is empty.
FavoriteLoadingClear favorites

Your favorite posts saved to your browsers cookies. If you clear cookies also favorite posts will be deleted.

Latest News on CBR

Q&A: Is Legacy Application Support Stifling Innovation?
2 hours ago
“Hey Cortana, Help Me Hack this Laptop”
3 hours ago
Microsoft Pushing Into Retail Tech
4 hours ago
Are Resumes Still Relevant in Tech Recruitment?
5 hours ago
What The 2018 World Cup Can Teach Enterprise About Resilience
6 hours ago
This Toolkit Turns Classical Applications Quantum
20 hours ago
Dating Website Put Profiles on Adult Content Pages, Gets Slap (on the Wrist)
22 hours ago
WebKit Releases Second “Cookie Blocker” Version of ITP
24 hours ago
Why You May Need to Migrate your Legacy Content Applications to the Cloud
1 day ago
Carphone Warehouse Hack: The Big Questions
1 day ago
Dropbox Bets the Farm on Shingled Magnetic Recording
1 day ago
Technology Innovation in Higher Education
1 day ago
Q&A: Cybersecurity, Machine Learning and the Nation State
1 day ago
Beating “Digital Disruption” with Digital Transformation
2 days ago
Apple “Vulnerability” Could Have Been Exploited Since 2005
2 days ago
London’s New Smart City Roadmap: A LODA Good News on Data?
2 days ago