Hitachi Vantara Strives to Boost Customers’ Autonomous Visions

Revealing a whole host of capabilities, how is Hitachi Vantara planning to boost customer automation delivery?

Hitachi Vantara has today revealed updates to its data centre and artificial intelligence (AI) portfolios, by expanding its AI operations and storage systems; in a bid to help customers leverage their autonomous visions.

The expansion includes a new Virtual Storage Platform (VSP) offering, in addition to Hitachi Vantara enhancing its AI operations portfolio; bringing three new intelligent solutions to customers.

“Hitachi aims to help the world’s business and IT leaders respond to modern data challenges by leveraging predictive analytics and automation as part of their larger data management and digital transformation initiatives.” Iri Trashanski, Senior Vice President of Infrastructure and Edge Products at Hitachi Vantara, said.

AI Enhanced

Hitachi Vantara has boosted its intelligent operations, enhancing its AI operations portfolio; aiming to bring the highest return on data centre investment.

The enhancements include, Hitachi Infrastructure Analytics Adviser (HIAA); providing an “AI Brain” designed to bring deeper data insights, by looking across a broad range of data sets and then using machine learning to optimise and predict future needs.

Hitachi Automation Director (HAD) is the second of the enhancements; bringing better delivery and management of IT resources, aiming to boost focus on innovation. HAD is integrated with IT service management tools to bring improved tracking of IT delivery and also automates the set-up of the third announcement, Hitachi Data Instance Director (HDID) to bring an agile data infrastructure.

The integrations between HAII, HAD and HDID make up Hitachi Vantara’s efforts to help customers kick-start their journey to autonomous delivery.

Predictive analytics are also included in the improvements; AI predicts when new storage purchases will be required, which will improve budget planning and prevent performance dips. A four times faster root-cause analysis using an AI engine is also included; to analyse data and configuration changes to isolate issues and recommend a solution.

“As AI and machine-learning technologies mature, enterprise storage vendors have an opportunity to provide considerable assistance to customers on their journey to autonomous operations,” Eric Burgener, Research Vice President of Storage at IDC, said. “We are leveraging AI/ML to simplify infrastructure management while improving platform reliability, infrastructure efficiency and the ability to meet service level agreements.”

Agility Infrastructure

Hitachi Vantara has also introduced new innovations to drive data centre modernisation and agile data infrastructure; unveiling new high-performance storage systems to offer quicker delivery of data, efficiency and automation.

The company’s new VSP F series and hybrid flash VSP G series are what the company claims to be the “industry’s only 100 percent data availability guarantee”, offering up to 3 times more IOPS performance and 2.5 times greater scalability for organisations.

The VSP models include the all-flash VSP F700 and VSP F900 and the hybrid flash VSP G700 and G900 systems, in addition to the introduction of new mid-range models; including the VSP F350, F370, G350 and G370 systems. Each system is powered by Hitachi Storage Virtualisation Operating System, SVOS RF, designed to increase performance, scalability and efficiency.

The infrastructure gives customers a foundation for high speed and low latency delivery of data, across multi-cloud integration. Therefore customers will be able to process data quicker, with better application performance; ultimately bringing a faster return on data.

From both the hybrid VSP systems and AI operations software customers will gain better agility and automation; reducing costs and increasing operational efficiencies. On the other hand, developers will gain better flexibility to run more workloads through a single system.

Trashanski said, “The technology announced today will help create the agile data infrastructure and intelligent operations our customers need to drive transformation.”

The HAII, HAD and HDID offerings are now available independently and packaged together with Hitachi VSP.