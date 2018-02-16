HP expands DaaS platform with advanced analytics

HP opens another door with its DaaS platform, to better both its services and customers.

HP has announced it will expand its Device as a Service (DaaS) platform, allowing businesses to purchase external hardware.

The extension of its DaaS platform will bring more offerings available to customers and partners. These will include capabilities such as new predictive analytics capabilities as a service, which will be able to support a wide range of customer needs. Additionally, customers will be able to receive better options that will help simplify IT support with HP’s Tech Café Market.

HP’s service enables its customers to analyse their hardware performance, detect network problems in advance as well as implementing correction services to fix problems before they happen. The aim of the advanced analytics is to boost IT efficiency and improve experience for workers.

“These expanded services provide smart, simplified solutions for the modern workforce and unlock new growth opportunities for our customers, our channel partners, and our business,” said Guy Collet, head of Personal Systems Services, EMEA, HP Inc. “Our continued expansion of services offerings reflects HP’s deep commitment to meeting the changing needs of the workforce.”

Additionally, the extension aims to allow HP to expand its product offering, so that products from the likes of Apple for example can be sold through HP as well as its own. The portfolio of offerings from Apple will include Mac computers in addition to iPhones, iPads and other gadgets.

Each of the products will be backed with tech support and managed services from HP. Although this service is currently only in the US, HP has said it plans to expand to other countries soon. The UK is expected to get the service ‘sooner rather than later’.

In addition to the advanced analytics and manufacturing sales, HP is also introducing virtual reality (VR) to its DaaS platform. This will include Windows Mixed Reality VR and HP’s Z4 Workstation.

The data analytics capabilities of the DaaS platform are available across Windows, Android, iOS and macOS devices. Currently the platform is available to nearly 100 channel partners around the world, with HP hoping the new offerings will expand this number even further.