HPE Brings New AI and Cloud Automation Features to HPE 3PAR

HPE 3PAR brings in new features for AI and cloud automation.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise have announced new updates to their data storage system HPE 3PAR.

The updates include predictive support automation with HPE Infosight and application automation for on-premises infrastructure with DevOps for 3PAR’s environment.

HPE 3PAR’s StoreServ Storage is used to handle unpredictable workloads within the data centre while having a tier 1 all-flash storage architecture.

What’s New?

One of the newest updates to HPE 3PAR is the introduction of the cloud-based AI platform HPE Infosight.

HPE Infosight brings a different approach to data analysis and collection, predicting and automating resolutions while improving and making HPE’s storage smarter and reliable.

The platform observes, learns and predicts in real-time, bringing AI right into the data centre.

Eric Burgener, Research Vice President at IDC said: “This is a big win for 3PAR customers, who can expect to benefit from InfoSight’s artificial intelligence- and machine learning-informed real-time optimisations to drive higher performance, better availability, lower cost, and improved system-level efficiencies – just as Nimble’s customers have.”

He added: “Cloud-based predictive analytics platforms like InfoSight are the future, and the InfoSight pedigree offers compelling value to HPE customers.”

There are more updates in the form of more powerful toolsets to automate and manage HPE 3PAR in the cloud, DevOps, virtualization and container environments.

Container platforms such as Kubernetes and RedHat OpenShift are now able to be integrated with HPE 3PAR.

There are new pre-built blueprints for configuration management tools that are available for it’s customers including Ruby and Python software development kits.

A new plug-in from VMware’s vRealize Orchestrator enables self-service storage automation through pre-built workflows, bringing enhanced native infrastructure toolchains for DevOps are included in the updates.

Ivan Iannaccone, VP and GM at HPE 3PAR added: “HPE 3PAR offers customers a flexible storage platform that easily adapts to any environment, which is critical as companies embrace new technologies and cloud native applications,

“The new functionalities announced today build on 3PAR’s tier-1 all-flash foundation, and provide the agility needed to keep pace with growing business demands.”

AI platform HPE Infosight and the extended automation features for HPE 3PAR are available at no extra cost to its customers.