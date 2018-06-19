HPE Announces New Partner Consumption Programme

Infrastructure stacks payable by consumption

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) has announced a new consumption programme for partners at its HPE Discover conference.

HPE GreenLake Flex Capacity for partners was launched during the general session on Day 1 in Las Vegas, Nevada on Monday.

The solution is an on-premises infrastructure bundle charged based on consumption, and the offering will make it easier and more profitable for partners to sell HPE’s consumption solution, the company believes.

This is vital as third-party partners that sell such services account for 70 per cent of HPE’s annual revenues.

Paul Hunter, Worldwide Head of Partner Sales, HPE was frank about the opportunities that were available due to internet services consumption.

Hunter said: “According to the IDC, by 2020, over 40 percent of internet services will be consumed. The opportunity to capture that market is huge and with HPE GreenLake for Partners, it means we can build on our first market for partners.”

“There is a 17 percent rebate upfront and it covers all the building blocks of our infrastructure and it’s globally available on launch today. It’s a result of real innovation that measures real-time consumption and we have high expectations of the growth of the business.”

HPE GreenLake Flex Capacity was originally launched in November 2017 where it brought on-premises infrastructure consumption to customers.

An HPE GreenLake Flex Capacity customer gets one contract and a monthly invoice based on consumption and usage with no monthly payment.

The service is delivered by HPE Pointnext in which customers can design their infrastructure solutions based on HPE SimpliVity, high-performance computing, and Microsoft Azure Stack.

Phil Davis, Chief Sales Officer at HPE spoke on stage about customer expectations of the public cloud experience, as well as HPE GreenLake for partners’ adjustments.

Davis commented: “The public cloud has changed expectations of how the cloud should operate. 40 percent of IT spend is consumption-based and growing.

“It’s all about delivering a public cloud-like experience for a price that is lower than our competitors. Listening to feedback, we have made HPE GreenLake for partners easier and simpler for our customers to use.”

Max Ramos, Flexible Capacity & Consumption Lead, Pointnext Worldwide Channel Sales highlighted that many of the GreenLake services can be delivered by partners.

Ramos added: “Many of the services included in GreenLake can be delivered by partners and are compensated by delivery. We are actively looking at how we can enable those services but it’s absolutely key to look at that as a next step.”