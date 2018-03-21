Can HPE boost AI adoption with new offerings?

HPE gives businesses a helping hand on the road to AI adoption to quicken the process and benefits.

Although many organisations aspire to adopt artificial intelligence (AI) initiatives, many say they lack the skills, use cases or funding. HPE is aiming to overcome this with its new products.

The rise of AI has occurred in just about every industry and despite the concern of the technology replacing jobs, more businesses look to adopt AI than ever before.

A study from PointSource revealed that 80% of businesses believe AI can make an immediate impact on their businesses, but over half (53%) do not feel prepared to use the technology. Giving a helping hand to those businesses struggling to support their AI workloads, HPE has announced various new AI offerings to give businesses the kick start they need.

Each new offering aims to help customers optimise and scale AI usages across various business functions, as well as creating a competitive advantage for themselves by incorporating AI in their enterprise.

The first of HPE’s new offerings is the HPE Prescriptive Maintenance Services, which automates problem prevention and increase productivity of businesses industrial equipment, combined with services from HPE Pointnext. Using real-time data from within the organisation, this will enable businesses to predict when equipment is likely to fail, then suggests and automats the action needed to fix the problem.

According to HPE, businesses have struggled to adopt AI because of the lack of use cases available. Therefore HPE has also introduced the new HPE AI Transformation Workshop, which is a one-day workshop that customers can attend to work with HPE Pointnext experts. The aim is to help kick start businesses AI project, evolving their data and analytics to create a forward plan for AI adoption as well as improve skills.

“Global tech giants are investing heavily in AI, but the majority of enterprises are struggling both with finding viable AI use cases and with building technology environments that support their AI workloads. As a result, the gap between leaders and laggards is widening,” said Beena Ammanath, Global Vice President, Artificial Intelligence, HPE Pointnext. “HPE is best positioned to help customers make AI work for their enterprise, regardless of where they are in their AI adoption.”

In order for businesses to effectively adopt AI, they must have deep learning systems that quickly process data and retrain for the future. HPE’s third offering is the HPE Apollo 6500 Gen10 System, which can significantly increase in application performance to enable model training to increase by three times the speed. This will enable businesses to identify and evolve business outcomes much quicker based on more efficient deep learning.

“Deep learning relies on high performance computing to identify patterns and relationships within massive amounts of data – however, traditional high performance systems are unable to keep pace with these requirements,” said Pankaj Goyal, Vice President, Hybrid IT Strategy and AI, HPE. “The HPE Apollo 6500 Gen10 System is purpose-built to enable organizations of all sizes realize the benefits of deep learning faster than ever before. And with WekaIO’s flash-optimized parallel file system, HPE now provides the required throughput for compute-intensive low-latency workloads.”

Another element that is crucial to AI adoption for businesses is having flexibility, in order to offer choice and scaling power to fit the purpose of the project. HPE has thus announced the extension of its AI ecosystem of partners, by forming an agreement with WekalO. This new partnership will allow HPE to resell WekalO MATRIX, the company’s file storage software, which can help customers met the demand of data read requirements for data storage and management in AI workloads.

“Customers pursuing deep learning projects face a variety of challenges including a lack of mature use case and technology capabilities that can compromise time to value, performance and efficiency,” said Steve Conway, senior vice president, Hyperion Research. “HPE’s domain expertise, services, technologies and engineering ties to ecosystem partners promise to play an important role in driving AI adoption into enterprises in the next few years.”

Research from PricewaterhouseCoopers predicts that global GDP is expected to grow by 14% by 2030 as a result of AI; therefore it is crucial that businesses adopt the right techniques early on to reap the benefits.

The new solutions from HPE are now available in Europe and will be available worldwide in June 2018.