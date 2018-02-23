Huawei signals global 5G network leadership intentions

Huawei is making bold moves in pursuit of 5G network dominance, but it faces some tough competition globally.

Looking to expand its dominance outside of its native China, Huawei has been working to establish itself with major telecom operators from across the globe in pursuit of 5G network dominance.

With a number of competitors champing for the 5G race to get underway in 2018, Huawei has been looking establish a European presence, as well as in other parts of Asia.

Putting the scale of what the Chinese leader is planning to do into perspective, Reuters has reported that the organisation has already signed 25 Memorandums of Understanding.

These agreements are expected to lead to 5G trials from operators around the world. Most importantly, they could lead to full commercial deals that would see Huawei achieve its international goals.

Huawei is spearheading this next phase and making a major push to gain footholds around the world, but the organisation is yet to achieve as wide a reach as competitors including Nokia and Ericsson. Nokia currently boasts 31 Memorandums of Understanding, following behind Ericsson with a dominant 38 MoUs.

This news has emerged shortly after it was announced that alongside Vodafone, Huawei announced the completion of the world’s first 5G call. The call was carried out using a non-standalone 3GPP 5G radio standard and sub-6 GHz spectrum. Hauwei’s achievement of this feat sends a further strong message of its intentions to other providers around the world.

Earlier this month Huawei deepened its digital commitment to the United Kingdom, a further sign that organisations are undeterred by the potential turbulence that may be caused by Brexit.

As part of this deal, Prime Minister Theresa May met with the Chairwoman of Huawei in Beijing to discuss the commitment. The conclusion was a five year partnership in which the company would provide the UK with a substantial £3 billion investment to fund the increase in UK exports to China