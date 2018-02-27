MWC 2018: Huawei showcases 5G capabilities

5G really does fill the air everywhere at Mobile World Congress this year, as Huawei hits the headlines with its own network solutions.

Huawei is looking to present itself as the 5G leader at Mobile World Congress (MWC) with announcement of a range of 5G end-to-end solutions, in addition to a new partnership.

The Chinese company has revealed a range of solutions covering the core network, bearer network, base station and terminals for 5G networking. Each of the solutions Huawei has announced are based on 3GPP standards.

Through the capabilities, Huawei aims to target even the most rural of areas with 5G technologies. Therefore, In order to provider the necessary services Huawei has launched its 5G Base Station, which will offer various forms of the network to suit specific environments. Sites must accommodate the needs for delivery of the service and offer continuous and full coverage for both indoor and outdoor hotspots.

Huawei’s 5G solutions support millimetre wave, C-band and all Sub-3 GHz frequency brands, which cover all site forms including tower sites, pole sites and small cells. The C-band 64T64R and 32T32R Massive MIMO AAUs have been launched to delver global Gbps experience for customers. Coverage of the band is flexibly adjusted to boost the experience for users at various points, generating up to 30 times more in network capacity.

The new release of Huawei’s compact 5G Massive MIMO products is also working in the C-Band, allowing for deployment on street lamps to fill coverage not-spots and boost hotspot capacity.

Other 5G solutions Huawei has tapped into over the course of MWC include 5G Core Networks. These solutions are based on an all-cloud architecture, on-demand deployment and smooth evolution to enable all-industry digitalisation. Huawei’s capability offers users a flexible way to provide services, such as augmented and virtual reality in various ways such as at the edge or what is best fit for the service.

Huawei also made headlines with a range of 5G terminals announced at MWC. The terminals are based on 3GPP standards and chipset architecture, which aim to provide customers with a fibre-like experience of wireless broadband exceeding 2Gbps. The premise is also developed on the 3GPP standards and chipset architecture.

To finalise its 5G announcements, Huawei has revealed a joint innovation program with Bouygues telecoms to experiment with the network in France. Bouygues Telecom hope to provide high capacities for data services with 5G, greatly improving user experience and help Huawei maintain its market position.

The first trial will take place in Bordeaux, with both parties excited about the trial. Yang Chaobin, President of Huawei 5G Product Line: “We are proud of the innovation agreement signed today with Bouygues Telecom. This first 5G trial in Bordeaux marks a key milestone for the expansion of 5G network in France that will support business growth by opening new opportunities”