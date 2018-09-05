HubSpot Boosts AWS Contract After Services Hub Launch

HubSpot has already used AWS to build a DevOps practice in the cloud

Marketing and software specialist HubSpot has signed an expanded deal with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to broaden the cloud-based services it provides to its 48,000 customers, the two said in a joint release.

Massachusetts-based HubSpot, which offers a marketing hub, sales hub, a free CRM and a service hub to customers in over 100 countries, already runs most of its core operations on AWS, but has been growing rapidly.

The contract expansion comes 16 weeks after it launched a new services hub, which includes functions like tracking ticket trends, then helping users turn them into articles on a site that automatically index on Google.

AWS said in a release this morning: “HubSpot built a highly automated microservices architecture on AWS to support applications of all sizes, scale, and complexity, gain greater agility, and establish a DevOps practice in the cloud. They’ve also constructed a data lake using Amazon S3 and Amazon Athena to ingest and analyze operational data so that HubSpot can diminish internal waste and cut operational costs.”

Founded in 2006 by Brian Halligan and Dharmesh Shah at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, HubSpot develops software products targeting the inbound marketing and sales sector. They provide web analytics, content management, and social media marketing services.

Brad Coffey Chief Strategy Officer at HubSpot said in a release: “As we continue to grow our platform, it becomes increasingly important for us to have a reliable infrastructure in place to support the needs of our customers.”

“The scale we deal with is not just the number of customers we support, but we also account for the volume of web traffic that their customers receive as they continue to grow. Organizations adopt HubSpot to let us deal with these geometric increases, and we rely on AWS to ensure our cloud infrastructure is reliably supported even during unforeseen spikes.”

HubSpot: We’re Using Compute, Storage, Serverless, Analytics, and ML

HubSpot has worked over the years with AWS and has constructed an architecture which uses deeply automated microservices across the platform to operate numerous applications of varying size and complexity.

Utilising Amazon Simple Storage Service (S3) they have established and maintained a data lake which is been analysed by Amazon Athena to help reduce operational costs.

“We have leveraged AWS’s compute, storage, serverless, analytics, and machine learning services, and we’ve deepened our relationship with AWS to ensure we are taking full advantage of their services as we continue to evolve our business,” Mr Coffey notes.

Mike Clayville VP of Worldwide Commercial Sales at AWS added: “When we started working with HubSpot, it was clear they wanted solutions that were agile, flexible, and ready for what’s next, and we’ve worked with them ever since to make sure our services are able to help them achieve their business objectives.”

Amazon posted a record profit of £1.91 billion in their second quarter results this year, a massive increase of 1,286 percent compared to the £150 million it made in Q2 of 2017.

The expansion in profit margins is largely due to the sale of products that are not connected to Amazon’s e-commerce offering. Out of £4.65 billion in Amazon Web Services revenue, the company managed to draw off £1.25 billion in profit.