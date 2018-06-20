HPE Rolls Out Hybrid Cloud Offering with On-Premise Metered Consumption

HPE’s GreenLake Hybrid Cloud is built upon their OneSphere and software-defined technology.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) has unveiled its new cloud consumption experience, HPE GreenLake Hybrid Cloud, the latest product in the company’s GreenLake suite, which HPE says is unique in offering on-premise metered consumption.

The American enterprise IT company presented their latest hybrid cloud consumption offering on Day 2 at HPE Discover 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. HPE GreenLake Hybrid Cloud is an automated cloud operating model, helping customers to consume the cloud resources they need wherever the workloads are.

It can manage cloud resources in environments including AWS and Azure Stack

According to financial services company Morgan Stanley, 44 percent of computing workloads will be done in the cloud by the end of 2021, up from 21 percent in 2018.

Ana Pinczuk, Senior Vice President and General Manager of HPE Pointnext said: “With our HPE GreenLake Cloud service, we provide… cloud management services whether if it’s in the private or public cloud no matter where the workload resides.

“Being able to control and metre infrastructure where it is but being able to manage that and give our customers public cloud management as well as cost management. It’s important to find out where the data and if its compliant with the rules. We have a set of rules that are embellished every week and we build those roles into HPE GreenLake.”

How is HPE GreenLake’s model built?

The model is built on an automated toolset that features HPE OneSphere and HPE’s software-defined technology, which supports and operates hybrid cloud workloads.

HPE GreenLake Hybrid Cloud also provides on-going management and optimisation of customer environments on Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, and Azure Stack.

It uses the cloud architecture leverage through its recent acquisitions of Cloud Technology Partners and RedPixie.

Speaking in a panel discussion at the company’s conferences in Las Vegas this week, Ric Lewis – Senior Vice President and General Manager, Software Defined and Cloud Group at HPE said: “At one point, there was this industry buzz on hybrid simplifying everything and it hasn’t. It’s very complicated and that has been the challenge for customers as there are multiple silos.

John Treadway, Senior Vice President Strategy and Portfolio at Cloud Technology Partners highlighted that: “HPE GreenLake Hybrid Cloud does most of the heavy lifting that was previously done by the customer.”

“It allows the clients to move faster as often that transformation journey takes several years whereas now it takes just a few weeks.”

He added: “The fact that we can come with a consumption model for Azure Stack means that they can maintain and upgrade the environment very consistently.”