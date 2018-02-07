Boardroom Back to Home

IBM axes GTS voluntary redundancy programme – report

Increase / Decrease text size
IBM
Previous ArticleInfosec 101: Spyware – The Silent Assassin in Your Computer
Next ArticleMimecast Chief Trust Officer: Revealing the hidden risks of GDPR

Favourites

  • Favorite list is empty.
FavoriteLoadingClear favorites

Your favorite posts saved to your browsers cookies. If you clear cookies also favorite posts will be deleted.

Latest News on CBR

Kubernetes vs Docker Swarm: A comparison of cloud container tools
3 hours ago
Best mobile management software in 2018
4 hours ago
Mimecast Chief Trust Officer: Revealing the hidden risks of GDPR
4 hours ago
IBM axes GTS voluntary redundancy programme – report
4 hours ago
Infosec 101: Spyware – The Silent Assassin in Your Computer
5 hours ago
Late-night calls mean UK IT pros have worst work/life balance
8 hours ago
Over half of IT leaders mull Brexit contingency plan
8 hours ago
How UK banks can fight back in the Open Banking era
8 hours ago
Microsoft dials up the power for new Azure VMs
9 hours ago
ALL 200 NHS trusts fail cybersecurity assessment
1 day ago
Deconstructing a Denial of Service attack
1 day ago
Women to be hit hardest in first waves of automation – PwC
1 day ago
InfoSec 101: Ransomware – what is it and how can you avoid it?
1 day ago
Ex-Intel President launches new chip company Ampere – but can it beat Intel to the data centre?
1 day ago
Tech Hall of Fame: Meg Whitman
1 day ago
Safer Internet Day 2018: Why it cannot be ignored
1 day ago