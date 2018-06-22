IBM Makes Cloud Private Application Platform Available for CMS

Containerisation of middleware continues..,

IBM has announced that its containerised “Cloud Private” application development platform now syncs with its managed infrastructure Cloud Managed Services.

The American multinational technology giant released IBM Cloud Private in late-2017 where it is part of their main hybrid cloud strategy.

The offering allows customers to design, develop, deploy and manage on-premises, containerised cloud applications behind their firewall on-premises, or in many public cloud environments.

Mark Slaga, General Manager for IBM Cloud Services said: “By combining the power of IBM Cloud Managed Services and IBM Cloud Private, customers will be able to benefit from a highly-secure and versatile environment for managing and modernizing apps and turning decades of data into competitive advantage.”

With the solution being based upon Kubernetes container technology, it adds self-service Platform-as-a-Service capabilities to the company’s CMS cloud infrastructure.

The new solution is designed to build, modernise and deploy applications in client-managed environments.

IBM says in a release that by bringing IBM Cloud Private and CMS together, clients can take advantage of the “security rich and production-ready cloud environment CMS offers”.

It also adds that clients benefit from the latest “cloud-native DevOps capabilities” of IBM Cloud Private, accelerating time to market for cloud-native applications.

Clients who already use IBM’s CMS platform will have faster access to the company’s analytics, data, middleware, and Watson’s portfolios, which are already available on the IBM Cloud Platform.

IBM Cloud Private is expected to run on CMS and be fully-operational by July 2018 with full support from other company services.