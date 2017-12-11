IBM releases code for easy-build AI, blockchain and chatbots

Developers can search pre-made chatbot projects or upload their own for rewards using the Bot Asset Exchange.

IBM has released over 120 code patterns for creating AI, blockchain, data and cloud applications alongside the launch of its first-ever enterprise Bot Asset Exchange.

IBM billed its code patterns as “roadmaps for solving complex challenges” in a range of areas including containers, IoT, API management, analytics and DevOps. The patterns are repeatable sequences of code available to developers to adapt and improve upon to suit client briefs. Customers coding business projects are also able to download files and instructions pertaining to Blockchain, VR and AI applications.

At its launch, code patterns were listed under three industry categories: finance, gaming and retail. Nevertheless, the repository offers flexible deployment models, with at least one pattern available for cloud, hybrid, offline and on premises systems.

Alongside this, IBM launched its new Bot Asset Exchange, set to “simplify and speed” the workload of chatbot developers creating company-specific programmes compatible with the Watson Conversation Service. The tech giant says the hub – which also offers tech talks, developer advocates and events – will reduce “rebuilding and redoing code” for chatbot projects, saving time and financial outlay.

Applicable to a range of industries, including insurance, healthcare and finance, the Bot Asset Exchange is an alternative to the patchwork approach of trawling GitHub and StackOverflow for bits and pieces of code. IBM claims its new integrated platform will give faster time to value and limit clicks needed to build new chatbots for a company’s individual purposes.

As part of the community aspect of the exchange resource, users are able to rate projects uploaded by others out of five stars. Several sample projects are on offer, including IT Support Bot and Shrink – The Emotion Bot, which is built with “conversation logic to gauge how someone is feeling”. At the time of writing there were 72 different pre-made bot projects to choose from.

The Bot Asset Exchange “allows you to configure what you’re creating in a personalised way for the enterprise use case,” said Anamita Guha, a Product Manager at IBM.

Developers who upload and share their chatbot programming are rewarded with points which can be used to claim tickets to a meet-up, an IBM-sponsored event or merchandise such as t-shirts.

“The exchange is built on the principles of community and leverages a shared economy, so developers can learn from one another, while earning prizes and recognition through a point system for active users,” IBM said in a developerWorks blog post.

“With the market for chatbots exploding – and only expected to continue to rise – this exchange gives developers the ability to quickly discover, configure and deploy their own bots.”