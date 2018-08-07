IBM Security Opens Four Global Network Secure Testing Facilities

Labs focused on testing device and system security, includes IoT and ATM technology.

IBM Security has opened a network of four secure testing facilities, aimed at the security of devices and systems.

The facilities will focus on consumer and industrial Internet of Things (IoT) technology, automotive equipment and ATMs security.

The four new labs operated by X-Force Red are situated in Austin, Texas, Atlanta, Georgia, Melbourne, Australia and Hursley, England.

X-Force Red is part of IBM’s Security division where experienced hackers provide rigorous security testing services that organisations currently require.

There is also a cloud-based portal that clients and IBM X-Force professionals can use to see in real-time view current testing activities, identified vulnerabilities across all assets and the overall status of the IBM managed testing program.

What Are The Labs Being Used For?

The four testing labs IBM X-Force Red is using will assist engineers and developers towards building security throughout the hardware and software development cycle, particularly IoT-enabled devices and ATMs.

Within IBM X-Force Red, the services the labs offer include:

Documenting Product Requirements

Technical Deep Dive

Threat Modelling

Generating Security Requirements

Penetrating Testing

The services offered focus around potential threats and risks to the product and company as well as hacking into products real-world attackers would use while providing real-time updates on vulnerability findings.

ATM’s are covered by the X-Force Red ATM Testing Service, which involves a team of penetration testers.

The testers identify and help find physical, hardware and software vulnerabilities within the bank’s ATM before the attacker attacks.

X-Force’s Red ATM Service includes the following:

Comprehensive ATM Evaluation

Attacker-Minded Testing

Vulnerability Remediation Recommendations

Compliance

Charles Henderson, Global Managing Partner, IBM X-Force Red commented: “IBM X-Force Red has one mission – hack anything to secure everything,

Henderson added: “Via X-Force Red Labs, we have the ability to do just that, in a secure and controlled environment.

“Whether it’s the newest smartphone that hasn’t been released, an internet-connected refrigerator or a new ATM, we have the capability to test, identify, and help our clients remediate vulnerabilities before the bad guys can exploit them.”