IBM Services rebrand to merge GBS & GTS units – report

The leaked letter emphases the importance the company places on its skilled personnel.

IBM is reportedly set to undergo a rebrand of massive proportions. The tech giant is allegedly set to merge its Global Technology Services (GTS) section with Global Business Services (GBS) under the single name of “IBM Services” in order to strengthen its position within the IT services industry.

Big Blue told staff it is making the change to “increase awareness of the powerful talent that GBS and GTS bring to our engagements,” according to internal communications seen by The Register.

The message to IBM services staff was a little light on details pertaining to the planned company reorganisation, but did hint at a comprehensive new marketing campaign around the rebrand. Staff are said to have been advised on how to make an elevator pitch on the company name change as part of the briefing.

Explaining the reasons behind the ambitious rebrand, IBM said in the message: “In the era of the cognitive enterprise, when business and technology architectures are merging, our clients understand their success depends largely on how well they capitalize on exponential intelligence fueled by pervasive technologies.”

Big Blue affirmed it is the “trusted partner” its clients need to “provide strategy, business and technology consulting and innovation as well as matchless execution.”

As for the new designation ‘IBM Services’, the tech giant said that the brand “puts a name to what we as IBMers have always known: that GBS and GTS practitioners are business and technology experts and strategists who partner with our clients and apply technology to help them stay competitive, lead within their own industries, expand their footprints into adjacent areas or shift in entirely new directions.”

The news comes days after another leaked document suggested IBM was mulling up to 10,100 job cuts from its service delivery and technology teams. Consultancy firm Bain Analysis is understood to have advised senior management at IBM Global Technology Services to consider its plan to “transform” the “service delivery model” with “~30 per cent of SD&T [service delivery and technology] to be productively redeployed in 2018”, according to Register’s report last Thursday.

At the time, IBM told press “We do not comment on speculation” adding, “Many consultants recommend things to IBM, many of which remain merely recommendations.”