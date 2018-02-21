Fit for the Digital Age: IBM Storage adds new capabilities to the platform

Paving the way for the digital age, IBM Storage betters its platform with new capabilities.

IBM Storage has announced a new range of innovations to its software defined storage (SDS) and data protection and storage portfolio.

The aim of the additions to the portfolio is to give customers a better competitive advantage in the fast paced digital world, as well as enhancing IBM’s own market position. IBM has said that the announcements were driven by the increase of data volume across companies and the capabilities of innovation the additions could bring.

IBM has said that the move has also been influenced by enterprises need to modernise IT infrastructures. “As data has become the driving force behind successful companies, clients derive business value using analytics and AI technologies on a multi-cloud infrastructure that is flexible and agile,” said Ed Walsh, General Manager, IBM Storage and Software-Defined Infrastructure.

“Software-defined storage, modern data protection and all-flash arrays are critical solutions for this journey. With this launch, we are extending their reach to transform on-premises infrastructure to meet these new business imperatives.”

The innovations and enhancements across the IBM Storage platform will expand the range of data types supported, as well as delivering new functions and enabling new technology deployment.

One key area of importance for every enterprise is the safety and security of sensitive data is protected on the platform they choose. IBM’s capabilities has expanded this security, ensuring customers do not need to worry about the basics when using IBM storage.

Included in the portfolio announcements is IBM Spectrum Protect, which provides enterprises with an simple back up solution for virtual work environments. IBM Spectrum Protect Plus will also be added to the portfolio, providing automatic detection and alerts of ransomware as well as addressing day to day security concerns. This capability will also provide enterprises with extra support ahead of GDPR.

The portfolio also offers IBM Spectrum NAS, which will enhance the delivery of enterprise capabilities as well as bringing cost benefits to common file workloads. Other additions to the portfolio will bring benefits such as lowering data costs and enabling easier and better migration for enterprises.

“As data becomes more closely tied to business success, the importance of an optimized storage infrastructure increases significantly. Software-defined storage (SDS) technology, such as IBM’s Spectrum Storage — recently boosted with a number of significant new capabilities — plays a pivotal role in delivering the requisite infrastructure flexibility that can enable IT to keep pace with the business’s demand for data.” said Scott Sinclair, ESG Senior Analyst.