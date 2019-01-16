Google’s 9 Riders: These Enterprise Mobility Management Providers Join Ring of Trust

“Since we’ve collaborated closely with EMM partners over the years, we understand what it takes to demonstrate excellence in this area”

Google has selected nine Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) providers that meet compatibility with Android devices in a new programme launched today

The Android Enterprise Recommended project has launched with nine companies assured for their ability to provide technical and security issues in their Android-compatible EMM products.

BlackBerry, Google Cloud, I3 Systems, Microsoft, MobileIron, Softbank, SOTI, and VMware have all been added to the new Google programme, which validates EMMs able to deploy devices and apps consistently at scale.

Participants are selected, among other reasons, for their:

Experience across multiple Android Enterprise management sets

Proven ability to deliver advanced security and management features

A consistent deployment experience, with best practice configuration

As mobile devices such as phone, tablets and smart watches have gotten cheaper over the years they have been widely adopted by the public and businesses alike.

Some enterprises insist employees only use company devices during the working day, while others take a more relaxed attitude, allowing personnel device to connect to the network. In both cases it is wise for IT staff to monitor devices used in a work context for internal or external threats. Many use EMM platforms which register devices, providing security teams with an overview of connected device and their threat level.

Will Ro Head of Android Enterprise Partnerships and security wrote in an Android blog: “Since we’ve collaborated closely with EMM partners over the years, we understand what it takes to demonstrate excellence in this area. With this program, we’re recognizing partners who provide the most comprehensive technical solutions and have knowledgeable teams focused on modern Android security and management.”

IBM’s AI Driven Enterprise Mobility Management

IBM’s AI-led approach to Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) is among those that have been given the thumbs-up by Google.

MaaS360 is a UEM management tool that uses IBM’s Watson engine to analyse all connected devices within an enterprise’s network. It will inform IT of risk exposures such as detected malware or suspicious activity. MaaS360 will also notify security teams if it finds any compliance issues or endpoint vulnerabilities.

The AI will suggest new ways that networked devices can operate more efficiently.

If a risk or opportunity is discovered, the system provides users with a step-by-step process on how they can remediate the problem. Sometimes this can be as simple as updating a OS to the latest version or it could be suggested that a phone be removed from the network completely.

John Nielsen of IBM Security said: “With significant Android Enterprise activations for MaaS360, we’ve prioritized not only the product roadmap to ensure our clients can adopt the Android Enterprise solution sets, but also training and enablement for the IBM sales and support organizations to best support the platform.”

See Also: Google Releases Android Management API