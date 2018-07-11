Big Data Back to Home

ICO Shows Teeth, Slaps Facebook with Record Fine, Demands Audits Galore

Increase / Decrease text size
ICO Shows Teeth, Slaps Facebook with Record Fine, Demands Audits Galore
Previous ArticleHacker Group Behind Ticketmaster Breach Identified
Next ArticleCanonical Releases Minimal Ubuntu, Optimised for Multicloud 

Favourites

  • Favorite list is empty.
FavoriteLoadingClear favorites

Your favorite posts saved to your browsers cookies. If you clear cookies also favorite posts will be deleted.

Latest News on CBR

Canonical Releases Minimal Ubuntu, Optimised for Multicloud 
8 mins ago
ICO Shows Teeth, Slaps Facebook with Record Fine, Demands Audits Galore
57 mins ago
Hacker Group Behind Ticketmaster Breach Identified
18 hours ago
Openreach Chooses Nokia and Huawei to Deliver Fibre Rollout
18 hours ago
Faster Payments Outage: Cause Still Unknown; 8,000 Still Chasing Transactions
18 hours ago
Want to Simulate One Mouse Brain? You’ll Need the Equivalent of 23,000 Laptops
20 hours ago
Mozilla’s “Common Voice” Project Goes Multilingual
20 hours ago
Twitter’s Shares Take a Tumble as Site Suspends 70 Million Accounts
22 hours ago
Gemalto Reveals Businesses Collect More Data Than They Handle
1 day ago
Three Plugs in to 170 BT Telephone Exchanges
2 days ago
Outdated Computer Systems like Windows 7 Still Rife in NHS
2 days ago
BAE System Proposes a New Collaborative Approach to Cybersecurity
2 days ago
Apache Software Foundation: myNewt Flourishing, Check; Cloud Migration, Check; Audit Passed; Check; Five-Year Plan? Check…
2 days ago
21 Million Timehop Users Affected By Recent Security Breach
2 days ago
The Next James Bond (May Have Leaked His Details via a Fitness App)
2 days ago
Wayve’s Autonomous Vehicle Learned to Drive a Lot Faster than You Did
2 days ago