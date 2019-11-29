RAT Bought by 14,500 People Taken Down in International Operation

The UK’s National Crime Agency (NCA) says it has taken down a website which sold a hacking tool called IM RAT bought by cyber criminals in 124 countries, in a global operation led from Australia that resulted in 14 arrests and the seizure of more than 400 items.

Some 14,500 people across the world bought the Imminent Monitor Remote Access Trojan (IM RAT) from https://imminentmethods.net for as little as US$25, the NCA said today.

The RAT granted users full access to the infected device, enabling them to disable anti-virus software, steal data or passwords, record key strokes and watch victims via their webcams. The international operation was led by the Australian Federal Police (AFP), but appears to have led to a majority of arrests being in the UK (nine, out of the 14 globally).

Fourteen search warrants were executed across the UK, in Greater Manchester, Merseyside, Milton Keynes, Hull, London, Leeds, Walsall, Lancashire, Nottingham, Surrey, Essex and Somerset.

The warrants led to nine arrests and the recovery of 100 “exhibits.”