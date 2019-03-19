Pssssst: Want Some Free Industrial Control System Security Tools?

Releases follow acquisition of NexDefense

Industrial cybersecurity company Dragos Inc. has released two industrial control system (ICS) asset discovery tools for free. The two, Cyberlens and Integrity, were previously commercial products.

They can provide industrial asset identification, ICS network and data flow visualization with basic deep packet inspection of major ICS protocols like ModbusTCP, DNP3, EthernetIP, BacNet, and OPC UA.

The releases come after the Maryland-based company bought industry rival NexDefense for an undisclosed sum this week, and comprise tools developed by both Dragos and NexDefense respectively.

(They have now been supplanted by more powerful capabilities provided commercially via the Dragos Platform.)

Industrial Cybersecurity: Free Releases May Prove Useful for Smaller Businesses

“Most enterprise level software are too costly for small businesses and municipalities to afford even at the basic level. The acquisition of NexDefense and the release of CyberLens and Integrity, both built for ICS networks, will help the community perform the basic tasks of identifying assets”, Dragos said in a blog published Monday.

“For many of these businesses and municipalities, these tools offer the start down the path of securing their environments… NexDefense Integrity will now become a free community tool for safe and continuous, passive discovery of ICS networks and assets.”

Integrity was originally developed as “Sophia” in 2012 at Idaho National Laboratory (INL). Ultimately renamed Integrity, it won positive recognition as an RSAC Innovation Sandbox finalist and best network security solution by Cyber Defense Magazine.

CyberLens meanwhile was created when the Department of Defense gave permission to then-employees and Dragos founders Justin Cavinee, Jon Lavender, and Robert Lee to develop a passive ICS asset identification and visualisation tool in their free time.

Dragos said: “None of the technology from Integrity made sense to put into the Dragos Platform; the Dragos technology’s asset identification and threat detection capabilities were already far superior, but there are many ICS community members that will never gain access to professional, paid products.”