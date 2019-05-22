Informatica and Google Expand Partnership to Support Analytics Initiatives in BigQuery

“One of our strategic goals is to deliver rich, on-demand business insights through big data.”

Google and Informatica are deepening their partnership to extend functions enabling support for cloud data warehouse management and analytics on marketing data lakes.

Informatica is expanding its offering on Google’s cloud platform to include enhanced Google BigQuery support for pushdown optimization that enables its clients to process large workloads within BigQuery.

Pushdown optimization moves data transformation processing down into a relational databases. When target data and source data both reside in a relational database, processing can be pushed down into that database.

Informatica Intelligent Cloud Services (IICS) will also be made available to Google Cloud Platform customers allowing them to oversee data integration, data governance and data quality.

Kevin Ichhpurani Corporate Vice President, Global Ecosystem & Business Development at Google Cloud commented in a blog on the inclusion of IICS that users will be: “Able to easily and securely move data from their hybrid and multi-cloud applications and systems into GCP, and seamlessly and scalably analyze the data with smart analytics solutions like BigQuery, Cloud Dataproc and cloud AI capabilities.”

With IICS enterprises can move multiple hybrid and multi-cloud systems into BigQuery so that they can use machine learning on datasets. Sudhir Hasbe Director Product Management, Google Cloud notes that this will allow their customers to: “Fast-track data preparation with out-of-the-box data quality solutions for training AI models using cloud machine learning APIs or Cloud AutoML.”

Informatica and Google Target Market Analysts

A key target audience in the inclusion of Informatica processes on GCP is market and customer analysts.

Often these analysts view data that is siloed or isolated from relevant contextual data, thus reducing the insights that can be gleaned from its processing. With Informatica’s Master Data Management (MDM) all data pertinent to customer research will be inserted into BigQuery where it can all be processed in context.

Kevin Ichhpurani commented that users working with MDM and BigQuery can: “Now build marketing-specific data lakes filled from sources such as Google Adwords, YouTube, DoubleClick, and more than 100 SaaS applications. This can help enterprises create a 360-degree view of their customers to enhance customer experiences, predict business outcomes, and improve campaign performance.”

Google’s BigQuery is the company’s data warehouse management system, which Google uses to process many of its own functions such as keyword search and analytics. BigQuery enables researchers to conduct Structured Query Language queries within the Google Cloud Platform.

In BigQuery users can sort by an array of settings such as the query’s date, duration, input bytes or slot time. They can also add metadata to their projects and can edit individual column descriptors via the new UI.

Milind Wagle, CIO at Equinix commented in a release that: “Equinix provides the world’s largest global interconnection platform, enabling digital businesses to directly connect to their customers, clouds, employees, and partners inside our more than 200 data centers.”

“One of our strategic goals is to deliver rich, on-demand business insights through big data and advanced analytics capabilities to help scale the organization and deliver a superior experience for our customers. As part of modernizing our technology in support of this goal, we selected Informatica and Google Cloud as strategic platforms in our data and analytics architecture stack.