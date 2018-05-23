Informatica Announces Microsoft Partnership to Accelerate Data Warehouse Modernisation

“We are very excited about this next step in our long-standing partnership with Microsoft,” Informatica say.

Enterprise cloud management specialists Informatica have announced a partnership with Microsoft to help accelerate data warehouse modernisation for customers through its Intelligent Cloud Services for Azure; this includes a preview of its Informatica Intelligent Cloud Services(IICS) natively running on Azure and the ability to launch IICS with a single-click, directly from the Microsoft Azure portal.

The Californian software development company has a wide range of products that spread across the fields of big data, data quality, data security and cloud services such as Intelligent Big Data, Intelligent Data Quality, Intelligent Data Security, and the Enterprise Data Catalog.

Tableau, Amazon Web Services, Salesforce and Google Cloud are a few of the featured partners that Informatica have worked with – although the company works with more than 500 partners such as Accenture Analytics, Capgemini, Deloitte, Wipro and Infosys.

This comes after its recent release of the SQL DW Compute Optimized Gen2 tier, providing new upgrades for users that include performance and scale improvements from the previous generation of the product.

Intelligent Cloud Services for Azure can be launched directly from the Azure Portal, allowing users to create a single sign-on to access the product, removing the need to creating a separate Informatica account.

The approach Informatica uses for its Data Accelerator for Azure allows the user to discover and load data into the SQL Data Warehouse, allowing it to work with thousands of tables and columns.

Pratik Parekh, Vice President, Product Management at Informatica was excited about Microsoft’s long-term commitment with the company.

Pratik said: “We are very excited about this next step in our long-standing partnership with Microsoft.

“This native integration of our industry leading iPaaS, Informatica Intelligent Cloud Services, on the Azure Portal demonstrates our joint engineering commitment. With this integration, customers can accelerate the migration of legacy data warehouse workloads to Azure SQL Data Warehouse.”

Informatica’s Intelligent Cloud Services for Azure is now available on Microsoft Azure for free preview.