Infosys Expands Digital Transformation Partnership with Microsoft

Indian tech and consulting company Infosys has announced it will expand its digital transformation partnership with Microsoft, launching the company’s Microsoft Cloud Business Unit, focusing on needs of cloud enterprises from infrastructure to business applications.

Infosys’ Microsoft Cloud Business Unit will consist of a central pool of trained consultants, architects, and a specialist sales team aligned across the company’s four core solution areas, Modern Workplace, Business Applications, Application Development & Infrastructure, and Data & Analytics.

The focus of the new unit is to develop and deliver experiences, solutions, and services that span across the Microsoft ecosystem which include Azure, Office 365, Windows 10 and Microsoft Dynamics 365.

Infosys customers extend across a wide range of sectors, including financial services, retail and consumer packaged goods, communications, oil & gas, and life sciences and includes companies such as Kellogg’s, NovaSom, and Dansk Supermarked.

The two companies will build on the recent collaboration by concluding their strategic Cloud Solution Provider Agreement (CSP), enabling Infosys to manage the entire lifecycle for their enterprise customers, as well as their billing and support whilst delivering integrated end-to-end-solutions as a service on Microsoft Cloud.

Ravi Kumar Singisetti, President and Deputy Chief Operating Officer at Infosys spoke about how the company’s expanded partnership with Microsoft will help their clients navigate through the digital transformation of a business.

Ravi said: “Our newly formed Microsoft Cloud Business Unit will help to synergise best-in-class capabilities; and our investments across Microsoft Azure, Microsoft 365, and Microsoft Dynamics 365 will support in orchestrating differentiated solutions in the age of digital, thereby empowering our clients to energise their core and amplifying a superior experience across stakeholders.”

Judson Althoff, Executive Vice President of Microsoft’s Worldwide Commercial Business at Microsoft highlighted Infosys’ partnership as an opportunity to digitally transform their organisations.

Judson added: “Globally, customers are moving quickly to digitally transform their organisations and are increasingly turning to the Microsoft Cloud to realise their digital ambitions. By launching its Microsoft Cloud Business Unit, Infosys can better respond to customers’ digital needs through a cohesive approach that integrates Microsoft Azure, Microsoft 365 and Microsoft Dynamics 365.”