Infosys Partners with Siemens for Developing MindSphere Solutions

InfoSys are working together with Siemens to develop apps and services for their IoT OS MindSphere.

Indian digital services and consulting company Infosys have formed a new partnership with Siemens’ PLM Software to develop applications and services for MindSphere.

MindSphere is a cloud-based IoT operating system, developed by the German conglomerate that connects to real-world things such as plants, systems and machines and takes them into the digital world.

The MindSphere OS uses both Siemens’ open Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Amazon Web Services (AWS) for their development environment.

In a release, both companies say that by working together, it will enable customers to improve competition due to the “power of data generated by their devices”.

Initially, the focus for Infosys is developing these applications and services for customers within industries such as manufacturing, energy, utilities, healthcare, pharmaceutical, transportation and logistics.

Infosys will also be using its Industry 4.0. accelerators alongside having platform tools such as augmented/virtual reality and edge connectivity and ready-made applications to quickly on-board customers onto the MindSphere OS.

Ravi Kumar S, President and Deputy Chief Operating Officer at Infosys mentioned about their company’s vision of converging physical and digital worlds playing a role in their new partnership with Siemens.

Kumar said: “There is an increasing need for enterprises to accelerate their digital journeys and to deliver new and innovative services. This partnership will help us bring exciting solutions to our customers that combine strategic insights and execution excellence.”

Infosys will be offering end-to-end implementation services for Siemens’ MindSphere alongside having post-implementation support available.

Paul Kaeley, Senior Vice President, Global Partner Ecosystem for Siemens PLM Software added: “Infosys, with its strengths in industrial engineering, depth of experience in industrial analytics and emerging areas like augmented reality and virtual reality, together with Siemens’ expertise in manufacturing industrial assets, will bring wide and differentiated value-added digital services to customers from different branches, especially engineering and asset-intensive customers.”