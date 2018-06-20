Applications Back to Home

Instagram Tops 1 Billion, Launches Long-Play Video App

Increase / Decrease text size
IGTV
Previous ArticleThe Deepfake Threat
No Newer Articles

Favourites

  • Favorite list is empty.
FavoriteLoadingClear favorites

Your favorite posts saved to your browsers cookies. If you clear cookies also favorite posts will be deleted.

Latest News on CBR

Instagram Tops 1 Billion, Launches Long-Play Video App
5 hours ago
The Deepfake Threat
10 hours ago
Symantec Identifies Major Security Breach in Defence Contractor and Satellites
11 hours ago
EU Committee Approves Copyright Directive
13 hours ago
Aruba Unveils “SD Branch” to Integrate Wired, Wireless Networking
16 hours ago
Reading People, Not Data, Is An Analytics Manager’s Most Important Skill
17 hours ago
Microsoft CEO Blasts “Cruel and Abusive” Immigration Separations
19 hours ago
HPE Rolls Out Hybrid Cloud Offering with On-Premise Metered Consumption
19 hours ago
Visa Outage: Switch Failure Blamed, No Detection Software in Place
1 day ago
Digital Transformation in Local and Central Government
1 day ago
Avoiding ‘Tech-xit’: The New Immigration Rules Encouraging Global Tech Stars to Settle Here
1 day ago
Holographic Computing is Beginning to Drown Out Voice as the New Interface
2 days ago
IBM iX and Mediaocean Bet on Blockchain to Tackle Ad Spend Opacity
2 days ago
YouTube Suddenly Blocks Videos from MIT and Blender
2 days ago
IBM Completes Acquisition of Gas & Oil IOT Feedback Provider Oniqua
2 days ago
HPE Announces New Partner Consumption Programme
2 days ago