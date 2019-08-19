Institute of Coding Course Catalogue Brings Together 33 Universities and Industry

“We work with industry and employers to determine what skills they require.”

The Institute of Coding has launched a digital course catalogue that brings together the offers of 33 partner universities and educators in an aim to close the IT skills gap.

The courses on offer include an MSc Computer Science, Introduction to Cloud Computing and a study of Gamification in the Workplace.

The Institute of Coding was set up in a partnership between the UK government and industry in order to address a lack of IT skills within UK business sectors.

One course that brings together core outcomes of the Institute is an MSc in AI with Industrial Experience. On this course students will be made familiar with AI tools used to program Deep Neural Networks, Recurrent Neural Networks and Deep Reinforcement Learning.

However, students will also be placed within an industrial environment for up to a maximum of 12 months. Here they will learn on the job technical knowledge and skills that aim to equipped students with the necessary skillsets before they enter into the IT industry.

Rachid Hourizi, Director, Institute of Coding commented in an emailed statement that: “The new online catalogue is truly innovative in that it brings together courses from the IoC’s more than 30 educational providers.”

“We work with industry and employers to determine what skills they require, and then engage with our partners in higher education to design courses to meet this need. The IoC’s mandate is to respond to the UK’s digital skills gap, and this easy-to-use course catalogue will help the next generation of learners develop the skills that they need to be highly employable.”

Institute of Coding

The Institute of Coding was announced in January of 2018 by Prime Minister Theresa May when she pledged £20 million towards the creation of the Institute. It was officially launched on the 21st of June 2018.

The Institute of Coding was set up to address a lack of IT skill in the UK. Over the last few years several reports have highlighted that by the year 2022, the digital sector will need 518,000 workers. A government report from 2015 noted that over the last ten years only 164,000 individuals graduated from a first degree in computer science.

As such the government has established the Institute of Coding to help foster IT skills. This £20 million has been matched with another £20 million from industry operators such as Dell, Microsoft and Cisco.

The Institute has been setup in a way that it will be university-based, but will be in partnership with industry and employers in digital sectors to better understand their needs.