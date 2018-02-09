Intel drone team wins gold with PyeongChang 2018 record

Intel is set to provide drone technology to Olympic events through to 2024 at least.

A stunning performance involving 1,218 drones has won Intel a Guinness World Record at the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony.

The record was won for having the most drones in flight simultaneously and there are plans for Intel to be involved with the Olympic Games through to 2024.

Intel smashed its own record that was set in Germany in 2016, at which time the tech giant set a record of 500 drones in flight simultaneously. This year at the PyeongChang Winter Olympics, the display included the iconic Olympic rings.

“The Olympics are a time when the sports and entertainment industries are buzzing with record-setting performances, so it was the perfect stage for Intel Shooting Star drones and our team to set their own kind of record,” said Natalie Cheung, general manager of Intel’s drone light show team. “It’s an honor to celebrate athletes from every corner of the world during the Opening Ceremony and victory ceremonies, and we hope that the nightly Intel drone light shows add to the magic of this unforgettable, once-in-a-lifetime experience.”

This major, complex performance from Intel is a demonstration of the capabilities of drone technology. Many organisations are now looking into the technology for disruptive advantages in a number of industries.

Sam Prosser, commercial director EMEA APAC Guinness World Records, said: “It’s been exciting for us to partner with Intel on the Winter Olympics, as they continue to push the limits with their advanced drone light show technologies. From flying 100 drones simultaneously in 2015, to 500 drones in 2016, and now more than 1,000 drones – the sky is the limit with entertaining through Intel drone light shows.”

Recently PwC announced the launch of its own drone team, setting out with the intention to enhance industries like transport, agriculture and infrastructure, allowing organisations to leverage valuable data insights.