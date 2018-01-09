Intel puts Mobileye in the driving seat for autonomous vehicle technology

Intel aims to partner with multiple carmarkers to make its driverless car dream a reality vision, targeting two million vehicles.

BMW, Nissan and Volkswagen have become the new partners of Intel as they embark on an autonomous vehicle journey with Mobileye technology.

Intel’s CEO Brian Krzanich announced at CES 2018 that a total of two million vehicles from the three car makers would be using the company’s Mobileye autonomous vehicle technology to crowdsource data to build maps that enable autonomous driving.

Mobileye’s REM platform, a HD mapping solution using data collected by REM compatible vehicles, will be used to create maps that will be used across the autonomous systems for the consortium of carmakers.

The software will allow the autonomous fleet of cars to collect data from existing cars on the roads, using onboard sensors to create the HD maps and inform driverless systems in real-time. Information such as weather data, incident reports and construction information are examples of the real-time data expected to be used to create the mapping.

“Data is going to introduce social and economic changes that we see perhaps once or twice in a century,” Krzanich said. “We not only find data everywhere today, but it will be the creative force behind the innovations of the future. Data is going to redefine how we experience life – in our work, in our homes, how we travel, and how we enjoy sports and entertainment.”

Intel bought Mobileye last year in order to compete with the likes of Qualcomm and Nvidia and tap into the fast-growing driverless market that is upon us.

Furthermore, self-driving cars are not the only thing on the agenda for Intel as Krzanich demonstrated Intel’s ‘Volocopter’. The new creation is a fully electric, vertical take-off and landing aircraft designed specifically for passenger transport. Intelligence from Intel’s Falcom 8+ drone, used for inspection, surveying and mapping, is the basis for the Intel Flight Technology powering the ‘Volocopter’.

In his closing statement at CES, Krzanich said: “If you are impressed by what you see at CES this week stay tuned. We are still discovering new ways to apply the power of AI and data. These discoveries will impact nearly every sector of innovation, and Intel is at the forefront of this revolution, bringing to life the promise of data-driven experiences through autonomous driving, AI, 5G and VR.

“At Intel, we not only see a world of infinite possibilities where technology makes our lives easier, we see a future where technology makes the world a better place.”