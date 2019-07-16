Emerging Technology Back to Home

Intel Lets Researchers Hang Out on Pohoiki Beach, its 8 Million-Neuron Neuromorphic System

Increase / Decrease text size
Pohoiki Beach
Previous ArticleGovernment Urged to "Stop Choosing Ignorance" over Data Policy
Next ArticleNCSC 'Evil Hacky Kludge' Stops Large Scale Airport Email Scam and Raises Cost to Attack HRMC

Favourites

  • Favorite list is empty.
FavoriteLoadingClear favorites

Your favorite posts saved to your browsers cookies. If you clear cookies also favorite posts will be deleted.

Latest News on CBR

Near, the “Largest Platform on Physical World Behaviour”, Raises $100 Million
2 hours ago
Managing Insider Threats – Context is Critical
3 hours ago
These 16 Users of Qualcomm’s Next-Gen Modem Win Design Nod
3 hours ago
Keeping ‘IT’ Simple: Using Low-Code to Deliver Better Customer Journeys Faster
3 hours ago
NCSC ‘Evil Hacky Kludge’ Stops Large Scale Airport Email Scam and Raises Cost to Attack HRMC
4 hours ago
Intel Lets Researchers Hang Out on Pohoiki Beach, its 8 Million-Neuron Neuromorphic System
5 hours ago
Government Urged to “Stop Choosing Ignorance” over Data Policy
1 day ago
NCSC Warns Over DNS Hijacking, As Frequency and Cost of Attacks Soar
1 day ago
“Not in the Same Class”: Pentagon Mauls Oracle as $10b Cloud Bid Thrown Out
1 day ago
Five Questions with… Paperspace CEO Dillon Erb
1 day ago
“Satellite Affected: All” – Europe’s £9 Billion Galileo System Goes Dark
1 day ago
The Rise of World Robotics: A New Avenue for Digital Risk?
4 days ago
VW and Ford Team Up to Take Over $7 Billion Argo Ai, Launch New Partnership
4 days ago
EU Cyber Sanctions: A Welcome Tool, or Vapid Posturing?
4 days ago
EU Opens €50 Million Tender for AI Centres of Excellence
4 days ago
Payments Industry Warns of SCA “Disaster” – Pleads for 18 Month Extension
4 days ago