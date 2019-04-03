Intel Funds UK Startup PolyStream Alongside 13 Disruptive Tech Startups

“We believe in these companies”

Intel Capital is investing just over £89 million into 14 start-ups associated with disruptive technologies, included in the list is Guildford-based Polystream.

Polystream design interactive streaming technology and may represent a technical challenge to Google’s recently announced cloud gaming platform Stadia.

The British company will receive £9 million in investment from Intel to further the development of their software defined imaging technology which reduces the cost and improves the efficiently of streamed interactive graphics content.

Bruce Grove, CEO of Polystream commented in a release that: “The current approach of deploying GPUs in the cloud to deliver compressed video, whether for playing games or any other high-fidelity application, is eye-wateringly expensive and just does not scale.”

“It’s why cloud gaming remains the hardest of streaming problems to solve; anyone can stream games, but the business of streaming is broken.”

Intel Capital Backs A Host of Disruptive Technologies

The Intel Capital fund is Intel’s global investment arm, which to this date has invested in over 1,550 companies worldwide to the tune of $12.5 billion. So far 670 of the companies funded have gone public or were consumed in a merger or acquisition.

This latest round of investment has focused on disruptive technologies in four areas, Artificial Intelligence, Communications, Manufacturing and the Healthcare sector.

Wendell Brooks, President of Intel Capital commented in a release that: “These companies are shifting the way we think about artificial intelligence, communications, manufacturing and health care – areas that will become increasingly essential in coming years as the linchpins of a smarter, more connected society.”

In AI they are backing two Chinese companies, Cloudpick Limited who create retail technology using deep learning and computer vision. As well as Zhuhai EEasy Technology Co. Ltd, who create AI system-on-a-chip products for use in smart devices in the automotive and digital surveillance industries.

The above mention Polystream is one of their communication investments, with the rest of the money in that area going to three Californian-based companies, Mighty Networks, Pixeom Hyrbrid cloud specialists and Tibit Communications who deliver broadband technologies at cheaper costs.

Apart from proteanTecs, an Israeli-based start-up that leverages machine learning to glean insights from all stages of the manufacturing of chips, the remaining start-ups all reside in the United States.

“We believe in these companies and are excited to help them disrupt their industries by putting the weight of Intel behind them. Our investment is just the start of our work with each of them,” Brooks concluded.

See Also: Startup RealWear Wins Major Digital Headset Deal with Shell