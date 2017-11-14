FA kick starts digital transformation with Cognizant

The FA hopes it can get more people involved through the use of technology.

Potentially a game changer in the field of technology for The Football Association, Cognizant is to become a digital transformation partner for the organisation.

Cognizant has been appointed as The FA’s ‘digital transformation partner’ supporting the governing body’s digital engagement programme, to double participation in women’s football and boost engagement across the board for men and women.

The partnership is at the core of The FA’s strategy to embrace the digital era and help players, fans and enablers get more from their football experiences than ever before whilst creating relationships with County Football Associations too.

Partnering with Cognizant has been announced around the same time The FA re-launches the ‘Full-Time’ service, with a newer enhanced version to better user experience.

Full-Time allows users to get the latest information and updates on their team, read the top news stories and upload data from a manager perspective.

Additionally, it hopes to bring a

better experience to football fans by making it easier for them to locate their favourite teams through any handheld device from laptops to smartphones, no matter where they are.

Updating the service will make it easier for everyone to get involved with the sport, from fans to families and spectators.

Santosh Thomas, President, Global Growth Markets, Cognizant, said: “We are pleased to be The Football Association’s exclusive digital transformation partner, helping encourage people from all walks of life to take part in the sport.

“Digital is about being able to access the content you want, when you want it, on the device of choice, all converging to provide an engaging experience. Digital technologies are now central to everything The FA does and, as the digital transformation partner, Cognizant will support The FA as it innovates and transforms, evolves its brands to foster fan loyalty, and drives growth of the sport.”

In addition to a revamped version of ‘Full-Time’ being launched in conjunction with the partnership, the digital engagement programme between Cognizant and The FA has also launched a new digital platform ‘For Girls’.

The platform was developed prior to the UEFA Women’s EURO competition this summer, housing the latest news, content and information for female football fans and players. Developing a new platform is part of the aim to double participation in women’s football.

Russell James, the FA’s Director of Digital Engagement, said: “This is the beginning of a long-term approach, which will be a game changer for all involved in the game from players, volunteers and fans of both men’s and women’s football.

“We will make the football experience easier, more enjoyable for all. By modernising our approach to match how people use mobile devices as part of their everyday life, we will provide meaningful benefits to the game, our partners and the role that The FA and County Football Associations have with the people we are here to serve and inspire.”