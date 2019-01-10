Interxion Opens Third London Data Centre

First customers being deployed at the end of January

Another London data centre has opened its doors, with Interxion launching LON3 today. The NYSE-listed company said the facility (“between the Square Mile and Tech City”) boasts access to more than 90 connectivity providers.

The opening adds to Interxion’s campus on the site, which already provides data centre capacity for over 200 capital markets participants, including investment firms, high-frequency trading firms, hedge funds, brokers and banks.

The facility holds 13MVA of power (24MVA reserved) and has its first customers being deployed at the end of January, Interxion told Computer Business Review.

David Ruberg, Interxion CEO said in a release: “One of the critical drivers in our success is the way we partner with our customers. In London, financial services is a very strong community where participants derive great value from being located in close proximity to one another within our data centres and all of our customers benefit from the strong communities of interest we have developed in the connectivity segment.”

Interxion provides 50 carrier and cloud-neutral colocation data centre services across 11 European countries, spanning 700 connectivity providers, 21 European Internet exchanges, and most leading cloud and digital media platforms.

Interxion LON3 Comes as Data Centre Openings Continue…

The opening is just the latest in what appears to be a still-buoyant market, as organisations move servers off-premises and opt for cloud deployments, while data production also continues to surge. (IDC, for example, predicts [pdf] that the “Global Datasphere” will grow from 33 Zettabytes (ZB) in 2018 to 175 ZB by 2025).

As reported by Computer Business Review, Texas-based CyrusOne is committing to three new London data centres, bringing an estimated additional 45MW to the London market in coming years. Others are doing less well: Aegis Data Group, which operates a 30,000 square foot data centre in Godalming, Surrey, in November 2018 was forced to call in administrators citing “pressure on profitability and cash flow”.