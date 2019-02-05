“Chronic” Skills Shortage Sends IT Salaries Soaring

Permanent candidates can secure, on average, a 20.7% pay rise…
An IT salary guide published by specialist recruiters Morgan McKinley shows soaring demand for cloud and cybersecurity architects, with a chronic shortage of available talent in emerging technologies and specialist fields driving up UK salaries.
The Morgan McKinley IT Salary Guide 2019 also emphasised record numbers of UK vacancies for data visualisation specialists, with the hottest platforms according to the recruiter being Tableau, PowerBi, Qlik and Alteryx,
The shortage is driving up salaries: cloud architects and cybersecurity architects can expect to take home £100,000 per year at the bottom of the range if they have financial services sector experience, the company said; £130,000 at the top.
C++, Java and Python developers are all, also, able to take home as much as £130,000 at the higher end of the range, again, in financial services. (Other sectors start at £35,000 – £40,000 and top out at approximately £110,000 for developers).
IT Salary Guide 2019: Data Scientists, Cloud Architects in High Demand
“It was a brilliant year for permanent candidates to find a new job, on average they secured a 20.7 percent pay rise when changing position”, the company’s Cem Baris, Director of IT and Sales, said, attributing the rise to a “chronic shortage” of talent.
“[This] has been exacerbated by the reduction of EU applicants looking at London – other cities such as Dublin, Berlin and Paris have worked hard to become locations of choice for would be Tech expats.”
“In response to this, many clients have become willing to sponsor talent from outside the EU. This has been reflected in recent government figures showing immigration from outside the EU is now at a 10 year high at 248,000 (across all areas),” he added.
The hottest big data technologies are still SQL, R, Python, Hadoop within Data Science, and Kafka, Scala, Spark underpinned with Java within Data Engineering. Organisations have typically been seeking Data Scientists with Masters/PhD within STEM subjects – an extremely hot trend for permanent roles.
Within banking and financial services, developers in eTrading, Algo and KDB all demanded premium salaries and rates, it added. The below table captures salaries in the commercial and industrial space. Financial Services are higher.
For the full tables, see here.
|Job Title
|Low (£)
|High (£)
|Average (£)
|C#.Net Developer
|35,000
|100,000
|75,000
|C++ Developer
|40,000
|110,000
|80,000
|Java Developer
|40,000
|110,000
|80,000
|Development Lead / Manager
|60,000
|120,000
|95,000
|PHP Developer
|35,000
|90,000
|60,000
|Python Developer
|35,000
|90,000
|60,000
|Ruby on Rails Developer
|35,000
|90,000
|60,000
|Android Developer
|45,000
|85,000
|70,000
|iOS Developer
|45,000
|85,000
|70,000
|Developer in Test Java (SDET)
|40,000
|80,000
|65,000
|Embedded Software Developer
|40,000
|60,000
|50,000
|Front End Developer
|55,000
|110,000
|85,000
|JavaScript Developer
|55,000
|110,000
|85,000
|UI or GUI Developer
|55,000
|110,000
|85,000
|UX Designer
|30,000
|80,000
|60,000
|UX Manager
|50,000
|100,000
|85,000
|Web Developer
|55,000
|110,000
|85,000
|Full Stack Developer
|55,000
|110,000
|85,000
|Technical Architect
|70,000
|90,000
|80,000
|Solutions Architect
|70,000
|100,000
|85,000
|Enteprise Architect
|90,000
|11,000
|100,000
|CRM Consultant
|60,000
|90,000
|75,000
|Automation Tester
|45,000
|75,000
|65,000
|QA / Test Engineer
|35,000
|65,000
|55,000
|QA / Test Automation Engineer
|45,000
|75,000
|65,000
|QA / Test Manager
|60,000
|90,000
|75,000
|Infrastrucuture Architect (Infrastructure)
|70,000
|90,000
|80,000
|Infrastructure Manager
|70,000
|90,000
|80,000
|Cloud Engineer
|60,000
|90,000
|80,000
|Cloud Architect
|90,000
|11,000
|100,000
|DevOps Engineer (Development)
|60,000
|90,000
|75,000
|Service Desk Analyst
|25,000
|45,000
|35,000
|Desktop Support Engineer
|30,000
|40,000
|35,000
|Service Manager
|55,000
|80,000
|70,000
|Application Support .NET
|45,000
|75,000
|60,000
|Application Support Team Lead
|60,000
|80,000
|70,000
|Network Administrator
|40,000
|65,000
|55,000
|Network Engineer
|50,000
|80,000
|70,000
|Network Security Engineer
|50,000
|80,000
|70,000
|Systems Engineer
|50,000
|80,000
|70,000
|Windows Systems Administrator
|50,000
|80,000
|70,000
|Unix / Linux Administrator
|50,000
|80,000
|70,000
|Cyber Security Engineer
|70,000
|90,000
|80,000
|Cyber Security Architect
|90,000
|11,000
|100,000
|CISO
|80,000
|150,000
|120,000
|IAM Engineer
|60,000
|90,000
|75,000
|Business Intelligence Developer
|40,000
|80,000
|60,000
|Business Intelligence Manager
|60,000
|90,000
|75,000
|Business Objects Developer
|45,000
|80,000
|60,000
|Data Warehouse Developer
|50,000
|90,000
|55,000
|Oracle Developer
|50,000
|80,000
|60,000
|SQL BI Developer
|40,000
|75,000
|60,000
|SQL Developer
|35,000
|70,000
|60,000
|Data Visualisation Developer
|45,000
|80,000
|55,000
|SAS Developer
|40,000
|75,000
|60,000
|Data Analyst
|35,000
|55,000
|40,000
|Data Architect
|65,000
|100,000
|80,000
|Information Architect
|55,000
|90,000
|70,000
|Data Engineer
|30,000
|80,000
|50,000
|Data Developer
|35,000
|80,000
|50,000
|Head of Data Engineering
|50,000
|120,000
|80,000
|Big Data Architect
|60,000
|90,000
|75,000
|Database Administrator
|35,000
|50,000
|45,000
|Data Scientist
|40,000
|70,000
|40,000
|Head of Data Science
|80,000
|120,000
|100,000
|AI/ML Specialist
|30,000
|70,000
|50,000