“Chronic” Skills Shortage Sends IT Salaries Soaring

Permanent candidates can secure, on average, a 20.7% pay rise…

An IT salary guide published by specialist recruiters Morgan McKinley shows soaring demand for cloud and cybersecurity architects, with a chronic shortage of available talent in emerging technologies and specialist fields driving up UK salaries.

The Morgan McKinley IT Salary Guide 2019 also emphasised record numbers of UK vacancies for data visualisation specialists, with the hottest platforms according to the recruiter being Tableau, PowerBi, Qlik and Alteryx,

The shortage is driving up salaries: cloud architects and cybersecurity architects can expect to take home £100,000 per year at the bottom of the range if they have financial services sector experience, the company said; £130,000 at the top.

C++, Java and Python developers are all, also, able to take home as much as £130,000 at the higher end of the range, again, in financial services. (Other sectors start at £35,000 – £40,000 and top out at approximately £110,000 for developers).

IT Salary Guide 2019: Data Scientists, Cloud Architects in High Demand

“It was a brilliant year for permanent candidates to find a new job, on average they secured a 20.7 percent pay rise when changing position”, the company’s Cem Baris, Director of IT and Sales, said, attributing the rise to a “chronic shortage” of talent.

“[This] has been exacerbated by the reduction of EU applicants looking at London – other cities such as Dublin, Berlin and Paris have worked hard to become locations of choice for would be Tech expats.”

“In response to this, many clients have become willing to sponsor talent from outside the EU. This has been reflected in recent government figures showing immigration from outside the EU is now at a 10 year high at 248,000 (across all areas),” he added.

The hottest big data technologies are still SQL, R, Python, Hadoop within Data Science, and Kafka, Scala, Spark underpinned with Java within Data Engineering. Organisations have typically been seeking Data Scientists with Masters/PhD within STEM subjects – an extremely hot trend for permanent roles.

Within banking and financial services, developers in eTrading, Algo and KDB all demanded premium salaries and rates, it added. The below table captures salaries in the commercial and industrial space. Financial Services are higher.

