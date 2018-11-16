Azure Docs, PyTorch, Godot: GitHub’s New Top Three Projects

“Projects owned by individual users or small organizations, and much more likely to be written in JavaScript, Java, or Python”

GitHub the source code management and sharing platform now hosts over 96 million user-created repositories.

In GitHub’s Octoverse report the repository notes that one in three of all GitHub repositories were created this year.

The report found that Microsoft’s Azure Docs are one of the fastest growing open source projects on the platform, beside Facebook’s PyTorch (an open source machine learning library for Python) and MIT’s Godot (an open source 2D and 3D game engine.

(Above: last year’s winner of GitHub’s Game Off: A game by Securas, Daemon vs Demon, made on Godot, the third-fastest growing repository).

The highest influx of new sign-ups to the platform are coming from the United States, which also holds the title of most contributors, followed by China, India and the UK in fourth place.

“If you’re committing code from Asia, you’re part of a community that’s responsible for the most growth in repositories this year—overtaking all other regions in monthly repository creation,” GitHub noted.

“As of September 30, 2018, more open source projects have been created in your region than anywhere else in the world.”

JavaScript GitHub

The compilers of the Octoverse report looked at what languages were most commonly used by developers to write code and found that JavaScript has been the most popular year-on-year since 2012.

Thomas Elliott, data scientist at GitHub wrote in a blog post that: “JavaScript also tops our list for the language with the most contributors in public and private repositories. This is true for organizations of all sizes in every region of the world.”

While the amount of repositories written in JavaScript is miles ahead, Python still remains popular.

New languages such as TypeScript have entered the top ten ranking for the first time this year, GitHub researchers point to projects like DefinitelyTyped, which help people use Javascript libraries with TypeScript, as a contributing source of the trend.

Languages like Ruby are starting to drop down in the GitHub rankings, even though the number of contributors coding in Ruby is rising, it can’t compete with the volume of code written in Python and Java.

Mr Elliott noted that: “New projects are less likely to be written in Ruby, especially projects owned by individual users or small organizations, and much more likely to be written in JavaScript, Java, or Python.”