BREAKING: DoD’s Inspector General OK’s $10 Billion JEDI Award to Microsoft

But Inspector General says he was blocked from assessing Trump’s influence

The Department of Defense (DoD) Inspector General today found that the department’s controversial decision to award the mega-JEDI cloud contract to Microsoft rather than Amazon was “was consistent with applicable law and acquisition standards.”

Moreover, the Inspector General lashed out at DoD procurement officials, saying they “improperly disclosed source selection and proprietary Microsoft information to Amazon” and “failed to properly redact names of DoD source selection team members in the source selection reports that were disclosed to Amazon and Microsoft.”

Did Trump Influence the Contract? “Couldn’t Say”

The Inspector General admitted, however, that his team was unable to assess any White House influence on the JEDI cloud procurement after Trump’s team declined to answer questions about any communications it may have had on the contract.

The report notes: “We could not review this matter fully because of the assertion of a ‘presidential communications privilege,’ which resulted in several DoD witnesses being instructed by the DoD Office of General Counsel not to answer our questions about potential communications between White House and DoD officials about JEDI.”

Microsoft, as contract winner, will provide department-wide cloud services that will underpin new AI-powered war-fighting capabilities, via a common cloud environment. (The task ahead is huge: The Pentagon says it currently uses over 3.4 million end users, four million endpoint devices, 1,700 different data centres and 500 cloud initiatives.)

“Administrative Action” Needed Over Leaks

In a 317-page report [pdf] the Inspector General (whose team reviewed 31.2 GB of e-mails to reach the decision) recommended “administrative action against appropriate individuals for failing to review the redacted reports and attachments to the debriefing e-mails, and disclosing proprietary, proposal, and source selection information.

Amazon is arguing in court that the decision on the $10 billion contract was improperly influenced by President Trump’s “disdain” for Amazon’s founder Jeff Bezos.

The Inspector General notes: “Our review did not assess the appropriateness of the DoD’s award of the JEDI Cloud contract to Microsoft rather than AWS. We did not review the merits of the contractors’ proposals or DoD’s technical or price evaluations; rather, we reviewed the source selection process and whether it was in compliance with applicable statutes, policies, and the evaluation process described in the Request for Proposals, and also whether it was influenced by outside pressure.”

AWS’s $600 million cloud contract with the CIA and significantly greater market heft had left it firm favourite to win the contract: “We’re surprised about this conclusion,” AWS said at the time. “AWS is the clear leader in cloud computing, and a detailed assessment purely on the comparative offerings clearly lead to a different conclusion.