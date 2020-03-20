Applications Back to Home

Google Extends JSON-RPC > REST Deadline, Vows Forced Downtime

Increase / Decrease text size
JSON-RPC protocols
Previous ArticleCoronavirus-Related Domain Registrations Rise 6,000 in a Week
Next ArticleFive Clicks, Seven Days Off Work with New NHS Digital "Isolation Note"

Favourites

  • Favorite list is empty.
FavoriteLoadingClear favorites

Your favorite posts saved to your browsers cookies. If you clear cookies also favorite posts will be deleted.

Latest News on CBR

Is the Internet Going to “Break” Under the Pressure of Traffic Surges?
1 hour ago
Five Clicks, Seven Days Off Work with New NHS Digital “Isolation Note”
4 hours ago
Google Extends JSON-RPC > REST Deadline, Vows Forced Downtime
6 hours ago
Coronavirus-Related Domain Registrations Rise 6,000 in a Week
7 hours ago
How Tech CEOs Can Win During Adversity: The 3 Pillars
7 hours ago
Pwn2Own: Oracle, Safari, Ubuntu, Windows 10 Among the Early Victims
9 hours ago
Not All Technology Contract Opportunities Have Dried Up, as this £13 Million Tender Shows
10 hours ago
Trend Micro Offers Six Months’ Free Use of Endpoint Protection Software
1 day ago
Zoom, Teams Are Dominating App Download Charts. Here’s What Else is Trending
1 day ago
Microsoft Teams Adds 12 Million Daily Active Users in 7 Days
1 day ago
Customer Service Amid a Pandemic: The Good, Bad and the Ugly
1 day ago
Integration 101: How to Solve the biggest Unsolved Challenge of IT
1 day ago
MongoDB’s CEO Predicts a $25 Million Coronavirus Hit, But Strikes an Upbeat Note
1 day ago
The Top 5 Questions Organisations Should Ask About their VPN Connections
2 days ago
Getting Business Value out of Data, Through Continuous Intelligence
2 days ago
A German Army Laptop Sold for €90 on eBay – With Military Secrets
2 days ago