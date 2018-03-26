Khan transforms London into AI hub with new partner

The report will identify opportunities to attract entrepreneurs and businesses to London and also analyse AI adoption barriers.

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, has hired artificial intelligence (AI) research group CognitionX how to make the city a hub of AI development and how it can benefit the UK capital.

Together Khan and the company will compile a report evaluating the opportunities for AI adoption and its deployment as well as attracting and retaining AI entrepreneurs and businesses to London.

The report from CognitionX will act as a guide to distinguish the opportunities for the city to invest and innovate. According to Khan, the UK capital is already in a good position in data economy and he wants CognitionX to develop a strong evidence base to shape London’s policy for AI industry.

“London is in a strong position in the data economy and is already home to innovative, fast-growing companies like Deepmind, CityMapper and Satalia – not to mention the kind of work being done to improve public services, such as the data-driven approach to understanding rent arrears emerging through Hackney Council’s partnership with Pivigo,” Khan said.

The report will also include an action plan from Khan, which will help in maximizing the impact of AI on London’s economy, as well as including information on how a number of companies are already making use of AI.

In addition, the report will assess opportunities for attracting entrepreneurs and businesses to London, analyse AI adoption barriers, map the AI supplier base of London, and compare the standing of London with other cities.

CognitionX co-founder and CEO Charlie Muirhead said that he and his team are keen on democratising the access of information through AI.

“At CognitionX we are on a mission to democratise access to information on AI and this report is an important part of CognitionX’s commitment to being the most trusted source of advice on All Things AI. All successful organisations will need to take advantage of artificial intelligence, but it is a complex, fragmented and ever-changing domain and we want to help ensure a responsible transition to an AI-driven society.”

In February 2018, the government launched an Office for AI, in accordance with its plan to put AI, robotics and autonomous systems at the heart of the new Industrial Strategy. The Mayor is encouraging AI companies in the capital to participate in the London study, in a bid to shift the focus from sales and marketing in digital technologies under Industry 4.0 and create opportunities for qualified research, development and engineering professionals.

Khan said: “London has a tremendous opportunity to build a world-class AI hub which serves a range of industries – from healthcare to finance to law – and which also helps build the AI-driven economy of the future in a way that works for all Londoners.”