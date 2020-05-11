With £3 Million Tender, Land Registry Aims to Kill Off Paper Processes

“We’ll use state-of-the-art fraud detection…”

The UK’s Land Registry is aiming to kill off “multiple paper-based systems” under an ongoing digital transformation programme.

With a new £3.2 million tender, the 158-year-old non-ministerial government organisation — which registers land and property ownership in England and Wales — hopes to deliver “user-centred digital-era services”.

The project is expected to start in August, 2020.

Existing manual checking processes are, the organisation admits, “time-consuming and expensive to provide.”

Land Registry Digitalisation: What’s Happening?

A new tender notice published this month shows that the organisation is seeking a partner to help it swap paper and PDF-based processes for a “a single, digital solution with high levels of automation.”

The deadline for applications is May 21.

The Land Registry notes in the invitation to tender: “We’ll use state-of-the-art fraud detection to protect the integrity of the register and transform our internal systems, replacing multiple paper-based systems with a single, digital solution with high levels of automation.

“Built on a suite of modern common components and a new technology platform, our services will be cost-effective to maintain and iterate, open APIs and data standards will encourage others to reuse government land and property data in their own software and services.”

It sees a 24-month pipeline of work with an indicative £3.2 million budget. A priority is user-centred design, with the new system intended to make it “simpler, cheaper and faster” to view/amend property information.”

Among other skill sets, the winning partner will need to demonstrate “experience of delivering user-centred interaction design, using code and Axure RP to prototype responsive and accessible services that meet government service standards.”