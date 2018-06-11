Successful Scheme Carried Out Between Leeds NHS Trust and Scandit

Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust has carried out a successful pilot with Scandit as part of the government’s Scan4Safety programme.

The Swiss-based company was founded in 2009 where its cloud-based products include the Scandit Case and Flow Platform to name but a few.

It uses mobile data capture solutions using machine learning, augmented reality and computer vision.

Scandit’s clients include DHL/Deutsche Post, Camelot, Doddle, Cardinal Health and Johnson & Johnson.

The Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust pilot scheme came under the government’s Scan4Safety programme.

The scheme aims to improve patient safety in the NHS by improving everyday accuracy and efficiency within the UK’s health service.

It aimed to do this through using point-of-capture data technologies, thus improving patient safety, product accountability and location traceability.

David Berridge, Chief Medical Officer at the Leeds NHS Teaching Hospitals commented on how Scan4Safety allows clinicians to manage patients more safely and closely.

Berridge said: “Being able to perform patient/product recalls at the touch of a button, with greater reassurance of completeness is a tremendous facility.

“Reducing unnecessary waste by reducing unnecessary stock, eliminating out of date stock and being able to be open and challenging about unwarranted clinical variation is essential for an efficient hospital of the future. Scan4Safety is a real addition to good clinical practice.”

Scandit integrated their software-based scanning system with an electronic patient record solution, PPM+ that was developed internally by the Trust.

Stuart MacMillan, Programme Manager, Leeds Teaching Hospitals, NHS Trust was delighted by how well the Scandit pilot scheme ran.

“The pilot scheme to test the Scandit solution worked so well that both clinicians and nurses didn’t want us to take it away,” MacMillan said in a release.

He added: “In terms of Scan4Safety eProcurement deliverables, we are now in a very strong position, so our next task is to plan how we roll it out to more than 800 devices across the Trust and engage with staff in other departments, particularly in the operating theatres. We have every confidence in the scanning software capabilities of Scandit.”

Computer Business Review has contacted a UK Scandit representative for further comment.