Linux Foundation Aims to Make a DENT in Old Guard’s Dominance with New Networking OS Project

Project will “benefit customers by eliminating vendor lock-in and allow hardware vendors to compete on a level playing field”

The Linux Foundation has a brand new open source baby with some heavyweight godparents: the new project, DENT, aims to create a new, non-proprietary network operating system (OS) that can tackle the issue of networking vendor lock-in head-on.

In particular, DENT’s members intend to build a lightweight, Linux-based networking OS stack suitable for “remote” locations, they said late Friday, using the Linux kernel, Switchdev (a Linux kernel driver model for Ethernet switches) and other Linux projects to allow developers to “treat networking ASICs and silicon like any other hardware.”

Linux DENT: Why is it Needed?

Even though there are many Ethernet switch vendors, as Mellanox earlier put it, “all of them build systems using the identical switch chip with the same crippling performance constraints”; with legacy vendors often charging software license fees for “every little feature” like dynamic routing protocols. As a result the appetite of companies like Amazon to break their dependency on such vendors is growing.

(Networking solutions today are typically customised for each market and each use case, whether telecom, cloud or enterprise data center markets. They use proprietary silicon (ASIC) for packet processing and closed operating systems to enable workloads and applications on a network switch. While more open networking approaches are taking root in the data centre, the edge has remained a victim of legacy approaches.

This is growing more important amid a rise in 5G, Edge computing, IoT and AI that mean the next generation of remote buildings, retail stores and enterprises will have a lot of innovative workloads and services working closer to that “edge”/end-users.

DENT hopes to unify and grow the community of silicon vendors, Original Design Manufacturers (ODMs), System Integrators (SIs), Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and end users to create an “ecosystem of contributors around a full-featured network operating system”, the project team said late Friday.

Linux DENT’s founding members include Amazon, networking software firm Cumulus Networks, Delta Electronics, semiconductor specialist Marvell, switchgear company Mellanox (bought by Nvidia in April 2019 – but awaiting regulatory sign-off), and Taiwanese product manufacturing company Wistron NeWeb.

Linux DENT “simplifies abstractions, APIs, drivers and overheads that currently exist in these switches and on other open software” they added.