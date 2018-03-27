Linux launches AI Project to help build the future of AI

Thanks to the Acumos platform, developers and data scientists can access a new industry standard for developing AI applications and models that are both reusable and easily accessible.

The Linux Foundation has launched a new AI Project, to help develop, share and deploy AI and machine learning apps.

Acumas, the AI project, is a platform and open source framework, which will be compatible with a variety of tools and technologies while focusing on the development, use and sharing of AI models.

Linux claims that developers and data scientists will gain new industry standard through the Acumos platform for developing AI applications and models that can be reused and accessible easily.

While several AI tools are not easy to implement and need considerable domain expertise, Acumos, on the other hand, provides users a visual workflow to design AI and ML applications.

According to the non-profit organisation, the new open source code also gives users a marketplace for sharing AI solutions and data models among themselves freely.

The Acumos Marketplace features different components like microservices. These enable users to export ready-to-launch AI applications as containers that can be run in public clouds or private environments, said Linux.

The Acumos Marketplace helps in publishing, rating, and also in collaboration with AI models, whether in public or private.

“An open and federated AI platform like the Acumos platform allows developers and companies to take advantage of the latest AI technologies and to more easily share proven models and expertise,” Jim Zemlin, Linux Foundation Executive Director, said. “Acumos will benefit developers and data scientists across numerous industries and fields, from network and video analytics to content curation, threat prediction, and more.”

The initial Acumos code was contributed by US-based telecommunications company AT&T and India-based IT company Tech Mahindra, said the non-profit organisation. Currently, this code is freely available for download to members of Linux’s newly created LF Deep Learning Foundation.