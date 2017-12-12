L’Occitane taps Salesforce for global ecommerce

Switching to Salesforce aims to bring a smoother, more personalised shopping experience to customers.

Aiming to boost global growth and provide highly personalised shopping experiences, L’Occitane has chosen Salesforce Commerce Cloud as its Global Ecommerce Platform.

L’Occitane has replaced its existing in-house e-commerce system with Commerce Cloud’s multi-site, multi-language and multi-currency e-commerce capabilities.

This will enable the company to innovate at a much quicker pace than it currently operates at, meaning L’Occitane will be able to expand its digital presence around the world quicker.

“By deploying Commerce Cloud, the L’OCCITANE Group will be able to grow and innovate even faster and continue adapting its e-commerce offering to fit consumer trends in local markets, providing exceptional and customised shopping experiences across the world,” said Jeff Barnett, CEO of Salesforce Commerce Cloud.

Commerce Cloud will enable the L’Occitane Group to deliver a unified commerce experience across any channel and any device. Furthermore, it will enable the cosmetics brand to innovate quicker bringing more competitive products to market hoping to achieve the worldwide growth it strives for.

As well as driving innovation within the company brand, Commerce Cloud aims to speed up operations across the entire company system. Examples include expanding operations into new geographies, creating new sites, adopting new features and integrating partner technologies.

– Personlisation is the focus of Salesforce products

Furthermore, the unified commerce experience creates a smooth, personalised shopping experience within stores or online for both the company and its customers giving them the best beauty buying experience than any other brand.

Barnett said: “Technology innovation is driving more connected and personalised shopping experiences for consumers, and retailers need a unified commerce platform to meet—and even exceed—their expectations.”

Using the platform it aims to bring an end-to-end solution for the consumer, from the point of sale to management of the product.