LogicMonitor Buys Swedish IT Monitoring Firm Unomaly

IT infrastructure monitoring firm LogicMonitor has agreed to buy Swedish startup Unomaly for an undisclosed sum.

Founded 2012, Sweden-based Unomaly operates in a similar space to LogicMontor; automatically analysing data that is produced by IT systems and applications. Its platform uses algorithms to learn the pattern of an IT system in order to recognise the difference between crashes to breaches.

It says its customers include “Scandinavian banks, nuclear power plants and a broad set of Internet companies”.

As LogicMonitor CEO Kevin McGibben put it today: “Unomaly’s patented and operationalized machine learning algorithms automatically surface unexpected events, missing parameters or frequent or suspicious repetitive entries — providing IT Operations and DevOps teams answers before an issue becomes a business problem…”

He plans integration with LogicMonitor’s own platform through 2020.

Unomaly notes that two thirds of all cyber security incidents are detected by customers, rather than IT professionals. This causes IT teams to spend more than 20 percent of their time dealing with just troubleshooting issues and chasing tickets

Commenting after an early funding round, Unomaly co-founder and CTO Göran Sandahl noted: “These numbers are highly correlated with underutilisation of data. By allowing organisations to have all their data analysed in a continuous and systematic manner, without bias from rules or searches, we enable a fundamentally new understanding of what IT environments are doing and how they are failing.”

A key part of its service is the automated analyses and processing of IT logs.

Essentially a user downloads Unomaly software into their own datacentre or from the cloud, then all systems within the network forward data through the software, upon which the software determines a normal operating behaviour. From then on Unomaly says it can ‘detect and explain virtually any IT incident.’

Kevin McGibben, CEO of LogicMonitor commented in a release that “We’re excited to welcome Unomaly to the LogicMonitor family. The value of Unomaly’s patented algorithms, combined with LogicMonitor’s existing AIOps capabilities, will further help IT teams operating in complex infrastructure environments use AI to automatically analyse and surface anomalies. The result is that users gain the ability to proactively take action before the bottom line is negatively impacted.”

Unomaly had earlier raised €4.6 million in a Series A round in 2016.