Cloud Back to Home

Amazon Lumberyard Beta Gets Over 200 New Features

Increase / Decrease text size
By Jamie Burton
Amazon Lumberyard
Previous ArticleGoodbye Green Lock on Web Addresses
No Newer Articles

Favourites

  • Favorite list is empty.
FavoriteLoadingClear favorites

Your favorite posts saved to your browsers cookies. If you clear cookies also favorite posts will be deleted.

Latest News on CBR

Amazon Lumberyard Beta Gets Over 200 New Features
3 hours ago
Goodbye Green Lock on Web Addresses
4 hours ago
UK Launches Plan to Tackle Chronic Diseases With AI
4 hours ago
Tradeshift Rolls Out Cloud-Based Blockchain-Compatible Payments System
5 hours ago
Databricks’ CEO Ali Ghodsi on Microsoft, “Mumbo-Jumbo”, and the Magic of Merging Data Teams
5 hours ago
Talent not Tokenism: How Technology and AI can Enable More Diverse Recruitment
2 days ago
CPS’s Missing Sex Abuse DVDs Indicate a Deeper Digitalisation Malaise
3 days ago
Cloud Cryptojacking Affecting 25% of Organisations
3 days ago
£15 Million Offered for AI-Powered Workplace Safety
3 days ago
Capgemini Launches New Fintech Platform with Efma
3 days ago
Is GIMP’s 2.10 Release Catching up with Photoshop? 
3 days ago
GDPR: A Strategic Opportunity for Today’s CIO
3 days ago
Programming Today’s AI for Tomorrow’s Gender Equality
3 days ago
The Future of Work: How Can Enterprises Evolve their Offering?
4 days ago
Pentagon’s “JEDI” Cloud Contract Leaves AWS Rivals Sithing
4 days ago
Businesses: Watch out for Phishing, SMShing and Vishing
4 days ago