Magic Leap Developers will Have Access to Shutterstock’s Library

Magic Leap have announced that its first product will launch this summer

Magic Leap developers will now be able to draw images and video from Shutterstock’s library as the company enters a partnership with the stock image and video provider.

Jon Oringer, Founder of Shutterstock commented in the release: “To know that assets from Shutterstock will help provide some of the digital building blocks for developers to create new environments and entirely new worlds is the kind of thing Shutterstock is built for.”

Magic Leap have announced that its first product will launch this summer. However, this announcement was accompanied by fine print at the bottom of the announcement video which stated:

“Magic Leap one has not been authorised as required by the rules of the Federal Communications Commission. This device is not, and may not be, offered for sale or lease, or sold or leased, until authorization is obtained”

Technical Details Slowly Come Out

They have also released some of the internal specs for the device. We now know that it contains an NVIDIA Tegra X2 multi-core processor and two NVIDIA Denver processor cores inside.

The operating system is a 64-bit Linux OS with a unified memory system with an option to partition if needs be. Developers were told that a Parker system-on-chip consisting of two ARM A57 CPU cores are fully available to them to use.

“Opening up our contributors’ work to be used in a completely new way is thrilling. As a technology company first, Shutterstock is well placed to help feed the imaginations of these creative pioneers. I can’t wait to see what they build.”

Magic Leap CBO Rachna Bhasin commented: “Shutterstock has a stellar reputation as being the leading global provider of high-quality licensed images, videos, and music, and their content has inspired countless creators across the world.”

“As Magic Leap works to transform the future of spatial computing, we are thrilled to have Shutterstock as a partner to help evolve the way the physical and digital worlds intersect.”