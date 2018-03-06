Majority of investors look up to London’s talent pool for financial services

The UK’s Capital leads the way once again in the investor world, this time its the financial sector that gets the spotlight.

New figures have revealed that the majority of global investors favour London as one of the best pools of talent in Europe for financial services.

The figures came from the City of London Corporation’s ‘The City as a Place for People report, which found 89% of the investors admitted that the UK’s capital has the best talent pool for financial services in the continent.

London has been found to have sustained its role of being the world leader at the heart of deal-making, business and also for drawing the very best global talent among the technology sector especially.

According to over half (58%) of the institutional investors, London is the best city for businesses in Europe.Dublin was the second city favoured by investors, but there was a significant difference in the number of investors willing to move there at just 22%.

London stood out from its continental rivals as the preferred city for financial services among a choice of 20 cities. The capital also scored over other cities owing to its proximity to innovative and creative clients and tech hubs.

Among other factors that went in London’s favour, are the wide expertise its residents have across financial and professional services along with transport infrastructure and smart enabled office buildings.

City of London Corporation policy chairman Catherine McGuinness said: “People and talent are more crucial than ever to business operations, decisions and global competitiveness. It is clear that London continues to lead the way as an international business centre and location for companies seeking access to its unrivalled talent and amenities.

“As one of the most sophisticated financial clusters in the world, London’s creative energy continues to shine through. With businesses basing their location decisions on the quality of what they are able to offer their employees, place is increasingly becoming an asset.”

The report was compiled through the support of a survey involving over 2.500 corporate decision makers spread evenly across the UK, France, Spain and Germany.